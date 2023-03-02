COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Marzo de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

2 de Marzo de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 60 47 8 5 99 226 129
m-Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151
m-New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157
a-Toronto 61 37 16 8 82 209 163
m-N.Y. Rangers 61 35 17 9 79 204 170
a-Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191
Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208
Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214
Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188
Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196
Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187
Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205
Montreal 60 26 30 4 56 166 215
Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 61 32 16 13 77 199 161
p-Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169
p-Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211
c-Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167
p-Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207
c-Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157
Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192
Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165
Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192
Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174
St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220
Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243
Arizona 61 21 31 9 51 166 216
San Jose 61 18 31 12 48 180 226
Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217
Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Montreal 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

