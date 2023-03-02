NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|44
|17
|.721
|—
|10-0
|W-15
|26-5
|18-12
|25-13
|Boston
|44
|18
|.710
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|24-7
|20-11
|27-13
|Philadelphia
|39
|21
|.650
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|24-10
|15-11
|22-15
|Cleveland
|39
|25
|.609
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|26-7
|13-18
|23-12
|New York
|36
|27
|.571
|9
|8-2
|W-6
|18-15
|18-12
|25-16
|Brooklyn
|34
|27
|.557
|10
|3-7
|L-3
|18-12
|16-15
|24-16
|Miami
|33
|29
|.532
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-10
|14-19
|16-19
|Atlanta
|31
|31
|.500
|13½
|5-5
|L-1
|17-13
|14-18
|19-20
|Toronto
|31
|32
|.492
|14
|8-2
|W-1
|20-13
|11-19
|19-20
|Washington
|29
|32
|.475
|15
|5-5
|W-1
|14-13
|15-19
|16-19
|Chicago
|29
|34
|.460
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|18-13
|11-21
|23-21
|Indiana
|28
|35
|.444
|17
|4-6
|W-2
|18-15
|10-20
|19-18
|Orlando
|26
|36
|.419
|18½
|6-4
|W-1
|15-16
|11-20
|13-26
|Charlotte
|20
|44
|.313
|25½
|5-5
|L-1
|11-19
|9-25
|11-29
|Detroit
|15
|48
|.238
|30
|1-9
|L-6
|8-23
|7-25
|6-31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|28-4
|16-15
|31-12
|Memphis
|37
|23
|.617
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|26-5
|11-18
|19-16
|Sacramento
|36
|25
|.590
|7
|7-3
|W-4
|18-12
|18-13
|24-13
|Phoenix
|34
|29
|.540
|10
|7-3
|W-1
|21-10
|13-19
|22-15
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|31
|.516
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|15-15
|18-16
|19-19
|Golden State
|32
|30
|.516
|11½
|6-4
|W-3
|25-7
|7-23
|20-15
|Dallas
|32
|31
|.508
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|20-12
|12-19
|24-17
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|.500
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-14
|12-18
|23-20
|Utah
|31
|32
|.492
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|20-13
|11-19
|21-19
|New Orleans
|30
|32
|.484
|13½
|4-6
|L-4
|20-11
|10-21
|19-15
|Portland
|29
|32
|.475
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|17-14
|12-18
|21-18
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|33
|.468
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|15-14
|14-19
|16-21
|Oklahoma City
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|4-6
|L-4
|17-14
|11-19
|15-21
|San Antonio
|15
|47
|.242
|28½
|1-9
|W-1
|9-21
|6-26
|6-32
|Houston
|13
|48
|.213
|30
|0-10
|L-10
|8-21
|5-27
|7-34
___
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 104, Chicago 98
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104
Washington 119, Atlanta 116
Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109
Denver 133, Houston 112
Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124, Dallas 122
San Antonio 102, Utah 94
Golden State 123, Portland 105
Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91
Chicago 117, Detroit 115
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.