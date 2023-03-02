COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Marzo de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

1 de Marzo de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 44 17 .721 10-0 W-15 26-5 18-12 25-13
Boston 44 18 .710 ½ 7-3 L-1 24-7 20-11 27-13
Philadelphia 39 21 .650 6-4 L-2 24-10 15-11 22-15
Cleveland 39 25 .609 7-3 W-1 26-7 13-18 23-12
New York 36 27 .571 9 8-2 W-6 18-15 18-12 25-16
Brooklyn 34 27 .557 10 3-7 L-3 18-12 16-15 24-16
Miami 33 29 .532 11½ 4-6 W-1 19-10 14-19 16-19
Atlanta 31 31 .500 13½ 5-5 L-1 17-13 14-18 19-20
Toronto 31 32 .492 14 8-2 W-1 20-13 11-19 19-20
Washington 29 32 .475 15 5-5 W-1 14-13 15-19 16-19
Chicago 29 34 .460 16 3-7 W-1 18-13 11-21 23-21
Indiana 28 35 .444 17 4-6 W-2 18-15 10-20 19-18
Orlando 26 36 .419 18½ 6-4 W-1 15-16 11-20 13-26
Charlotte 20 44 .313 25½ 5-5 L-1 11-19 9-25 11-29
Detroit 15 48 .238 30 1-9 L-6 8-23 7-25 6-31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 44 19 .698 7-3 W-2 28-4 16-15 31-12
Memphis 37 23 .617 5-5 W-2 26-5 11-18 19-16
Sacramento 36 25 .590 7 7-3 W-4 18-12 18-13 24-13
Phoenix 34 29 .540 10 7-3 W-1 21-10 13-19 22-15
L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 11½ 4-6 L-3 15-15 18-16 19-19
Golden State 32 30 .516 11½ 6-4 W-3 25-7 7-23 20-15
Dallas 32 31 .508 12 4-6 L-2 20-12 12-19 24-17
Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½ 4-6 W-1 20-14 12-18 23-20
Utah 31 32 .492 13 4-6 L-1 20-13 11-19 21-19
New Orleans 30 32 .484 13½ 4-6 L-4 20-11 10-21 19-15
Portland 29 32 .475 14 4-6 L-1 17-14 12-18 21-18
L.A. Lakers 29 33 .468 14½ 5-5 L-1 15-14 14-19 16-21
Oklahoma City 28 33 .459 15 4-6 L-4 17-14 11-19 15-21
San Antonio 15 47 .242 28½ 1-9 W-1 9-21 6-26 6-32
Houston 13 48 .213 30 0-10 L-10 8-21 5-27 7-34

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 104, Chicago 98

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Washington 119, Atlanta 116

Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109

Denver 133, Houston 112

Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Indiana 124, Dallas 122

San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Golden State 123, Portland 105

Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91

Chicago 117, Detroit 115

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Filbert, el perro que dejó las calles de EEUU para vivir con un legendario exfutbolista en Londres

Filbert, el perro que dejó las calles de EEUU para vivir con un legendario exfutbolista en Londres

Qué pasó con el iPhone SE, estos son los planes de Apple

Amazon ya vende libros escritos por ChatGPT

Top cinco de los lenguajes de programación por los que más pagan

Investigadores usan ChatGPT para controlar robots

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los anuncios de Elon Musk en el Día del inversor: llega la revolución en la segunda década de vida de Tesla

Los anuncios de Elon Musk en el Día del inversor: llega la revolución en la segunda década de vida de Tesla

Tensión con China por el Himalaya: India está más cerca de aprobar la compra de drones armados a Estados Unidos

Los asesinatos de dos mujeres en China desataron protestas contra el régimen y su fomento del matrimonio

Alumnas envenenadas en Irán: Estados Unidos pidió que rindan cuentas los responsables de la oleada de ataques

Cerca de 20 millones de personas se quedaron sin luz en Argentina por un gran apagón