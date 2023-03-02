Mets 8, Marlins 4

New York Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 32 4 8 4 J.Arauz 2b 4 0 1 0 L.Arrez 2b 3 0 0 0 Muricio 2b 1 1 1 2 N.Nunez 2b 0 1 0 0 Gllorme 3b 3 0 0 0 D L Crz lf 3 0 1 1 Br.Baty 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 1 0 1 0 F.Lndor ss 3 1 1 2 Chs Jr. cf 3 0 1 1 J.Praza ss 2 0 0 0 Barstad c 0 0 0 1 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 1 J.Sgura 3b 3 1 1 0 Vientos 1b 2 0 1 0 Encrncn rf 0 0 0 0 Almonte lf 3 1 1 0 Sanchez rf 3 0 1 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 J.Berry 3b 1 0 0 0 To.Nido c 3 0 2 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 Ramirez cf 1 1 1 0 J.Amaya ss 2 0 0 0 Cedrola rf 3 1 0 0 J.Berti ss 2 0 2 1 M.Perez c 1 0 1 1 Burdick cf 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 Grshans 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Prada dh 1 0 0 0 Jhnston 1b 1 0 0 0 Lcastro cf 2 1 1 2 Edwards dh 3 2 1 0 Ag.Ruiz rf 0 1 0 0

New York 002 210 012 - 8 Miami 011 010 010 - 4

E_Baty (2), Ramirez (1), Berry (1). DP_New York 3, Miami 1. LOB_New York 6, Miami 4. 2B_Vientos (2), Perez (1), Locastro (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Mauricio (3), Lindor (1), Alonso (2). SB_Locastro (3). SF_Barstad.

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Megill 2 2 1 1 0 0 Raley W, 1-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 Nogosek H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Muckenhirn H, 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 Coonrod H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Yacabonis H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Walker H, 2 1 1 1 1 2 0 Hartwig 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 0 Floro 1 1 2 2 0 0 Gonzalez L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 Puckett 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hoeing 2 0 0 0 0 4 Stewart 1 2 1 1 0 1 Reynolds 1 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_by_Floro (Locastro).

WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon;.

T_2:37. A_2576