COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Marzo de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Mets 8, Marlins 4

1 de Marzo de 2023
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 32 4 8 4
J.Arauz 2b 4 0 1 0 L.Arrez 2b 3 0 0 0
Muricio 2b 1 1 1 2 N.Nunez 2b 0 1 0 0
Gllorme 3b 3 0 0 0 D L Crz lf 3 0 1 1
Br.Baty 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 1 0 1 0
F.Lndor ss 3 1 1 2 Chs Jr. cf 3 0 1 1
J.Praza ss 2 0 0 0 Barstad c 0 0 0 1
P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 1 J.Sgura 3b 3 1 1 0
Vientos 1b 2 0 1 0 Encrncn rf 0 0 0 0
Almonte lf 3 1 1 0 Sanchez rf 3 0 1 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 J.Berry 3b 1 0 0 0
To.Nido c 3 0 2 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0
Ramirez cf 1 1 1 0 J.Amaya ss 2 0 0 0
Cedrola rf 3 1 0 0 J.Berti ss 2 0 2 1
M.Perez c 1 0 1 1 Burdick cf 2 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 Grshans 1b 3 0 0 0
K.Prada dh 1 0 0 0 Jhnston 1b 1 0 0 0
Lcastro cf 2 1 1 2 Edwards dh 3 2 1 0
Ag.Ruiz rf 0 1 0 0
New York 002 210 012 - 8
Miami 011 010 010 - 4

E_Baty (2), Ramirez (1), Berry (1). DP_New York 3, Miami 1. LOB_New York 6, Miami 4. 2B_Vientos (2), Perez (1), Locastro (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Mauricio (3), Lindor (1), Alonso (2). SB_Locastro (3). SF_Barstad.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill 2 2 1 1 0 0
Raley W, 1-0 1 3 1 1 0 0
Nogosek H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Muckenhirn H, 1 1 0 1 0 0 1
Coonrod H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yacabonis H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Walker H, 2 1 1 1 1 2 0
Hartwig 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 0
Floro 1 1 2 2 0 0
Gonzalez L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Puckett 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hoeing 2 0 0 0 0 4
Stewart 1 2 1 1 0 1
Reynolds 1 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_by_Floro (Locastro).

WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon;.

T_2:37. A_2576

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Filbert, el perro que dejó las calles de EEUU para vivir con un legendario exfutbolista en Londres

Filbert, el perro que dejó las calles de EEUU para vivir con un legendario exfutbolista en Londres

Qué pasó con el iPhone SE, estos son los planes de Apple

Amazon ya vende libros escritos por ChatGPT

Top cinco de los lenguajes de programación por los que más pagan

Investigadores usan ChatGPT para controlar robots

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Tensión con China por el Himalaya: India está más cerca de aprobar la compra de drones armados a Estados Unidos

Tensión con China por el Himalaya: India está más cerca de aprobar la compra de drones armados a Estados Unidos

Los asesinatos de dos mujeres en China desataron protestas contra el régimen y su fomento del matrimonio

Alumnas envenenadas en Irán: Estados Unidos pidió que rindan cuentas los responsables de la oleada de ataques

Cerca de 20 millones de personas se quedaron sin luz en Argentina por un gran apagón

Lollapalooza 2023: se confirmó el reemplazo de Blink-182 en el festival, ¿cómo queda el line up?