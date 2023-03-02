Mets 8, Marlins 4

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|J.Arauz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muricio 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N.Nunez 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gllorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Br.Baty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Chs Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Praza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barstad c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Sgura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vientos 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Encrncn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Nido c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Amaya ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Berti ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Burdick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grshans 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Prada dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jhnston 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Edwards dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ag.Ruiz rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|002
|210
|012
|-
|8
|Miami
|011
|010
|010
|-
|4
E_Baty (2), Ramirez (1), Berry (1). DP_New York 3, Miami 1. LOB_New York 6, Miami 4. 2B_Vientos (2), Perez (1), Locastro (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Mauricio (3), Lindor (1), Alonso (2). SB_Locastro (3). SF_Barstad.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Megill
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Raley W, 1-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nogosek H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Muckenhirn H, 1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yacabonis H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Walker H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hartwig
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Alcantara
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gonzalez L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Puckett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoeing
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stewart
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Reynolds
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_by_Floro (Locastro).
WP_Megill.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon;.
T_2:37. A_2576