Guardians 4, Giants 3

San Francisco Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 4 7 4 Cnforto dh 3 0 0 0 St.Kwan lf 3 0 0 0 Pomares dh 1 0 0 0 C.Rller lf 1 0 0 0 Haniger lf 3 1 1 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 Meckler lf 0 0 0 0 Rocchio ss 1 0 0 0 Is.Diaz ss 3 1 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 1 Ftzgrld ss 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Davis 1b 2 0 2 1 Jo.Bell dh 2 1 0 0 L.Wyatt 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Brito dh 1 1 0 0 B.Wsely 2b 2 1 1 1 J.Nylor 1b 3 0 2 2 Da.Dues 2b 1 0 0 0 Naranjo 1b 1 0 1 1 D.Vllar 3b 3 0 0 0 Gimenez 2b 3 0 1 0 Aldrete 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Cairo 2b 0 0 0 0 Johnson cf 2 0 1 1 Gnzalez rf 3 0 0 0 G.McCry cf 1 0 0 0 Schnmnn rf 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0 L.Matos rf 3 0 0 0 J.Lampe cf 2 1 1 0 Matheny rf 1 0 1 0 Escbedo cf 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 100 101 000 - 3 Cleveland 003 000 01(x) - 4

E_Diaz (1), McCray (1), Baragar (1), Schneemann (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Haniger (1), Matheny (1), Naylor 2 (2), Naranjo (1). 3B_Lampe (1). HR_Wisely (2). SF_Johnson. PO_Johnson.

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Beck 3 4 3 3 1 3 McClure 2 1 0 0 0 1 Dabovich 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burgos L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 0

Cleveland Quantrill 2 2 1 1 0 3 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Baragar H, 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 Diehl BS, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 1 Hickman 1 1 0 0 3 1 Sharpe W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Marman S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Balk_Dabovich.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_2:13. A_3469