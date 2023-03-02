CoronavirusNewsletters
Guardians 4, Giants 3

2 Mar, 2023
San Francisco Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 4 7 4
Cnforto dh 3 0 0 0 St.Kwan lf 3 0 0 0
Pomares dh 1 0 0 0 C.Rller lf 1 0 0 0
Haniger lf 3 1 1 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
Meckler lf 0 0 0 0 Rocchio ss 1 0 0 0
Is.Diaz ss 3 1 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 1
Ftzgrld ss 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Davis 1b 2 0 2 1 Jo.Bell dh 2 1 0 0
L.Wyatt 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Brito dh 1 1 0 0
B.Wsely 2b 2 1 1 1 J.Nylor 1b 3 0 2 2
Da.Dues 2b 1 0 0 0 Naranjo 1b 1 0 1 1
D.Vllar 3b 3 0 0 0 Gimenez 2b 3 0 1 0
Aldrete 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Cairo 2b 0 0 0 0
Johnson cf 2 0 1 1 Gnzalez rf 3 0 0 0
G.McCry cf 1 0 0 0 Schnmnn rf 1 0 0 0
A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0
Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0
L.Matos rf 3 0 0 0 J.Lampe cf 2 1 1 0
Matheny rf 1 0 1 0 Escbedo cf 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 100 101 000 - 3
Cleveland 003 000 01(x) - 4

E_Diaz (1), McCray (1), Baragar (1), Schneemann (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Haniger (1), Matheny (1), Naylor 2 (2), Naranjo (1). 3B_Lampe (1). HR_Wisely (2). SF_Johnson. PO_Johnson.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beck 3 4 3 3 1 3
McClure 2 1 0 0 0 1
Dabovich 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burgos L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 0
Cleveland
Quantrill 2 2 1 1 0 3
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baragar H, 1 1 1 1 0 1 1
Diehl BS, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 1
Hickman 1 1 0 0 3 1
Sharpe W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Marman S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Balk_Dabovich.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_2:13. A_3469

