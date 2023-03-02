Guardians 4, Giants 3

2 Mar, 2023
|San Francisco
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Cnforto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pomares dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Rller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meckler lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rocchio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Is.Diaz ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ftzgrld ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|L.Wyatt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brito dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Wsely 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Nylor 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Da.Dues 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naranjo 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D.Vllar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aldrete 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cairo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.McCry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schnmnn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Nylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Matos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lampe cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Matheny rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Escbedo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|101
|000
|-
|3
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|01(x)
|-
|4
E_Diaz (1), McCray (1), Baragar (1), Schneemann (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Haniger (1), Matheny (1), Naylor 2 (2), Naranjo (1). 3B_Lampe (1). HR_Wisely (2). SF_Johnson. PO_Johnson.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Beck
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|McClure
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dabovich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burgos L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|Quantrill
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baragar H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Diehl BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hickman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Sharpe W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marman S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Balk_Dabovich.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Austin Jones;.
T_2:13. A_3469