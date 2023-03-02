CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-OHIO/TRAIN

Por REUTERSyMAR 02

2 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Norfolk Southern railroad officials attend town hall in East Palestine

Start: 02 Mar 2023 23:30 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2023 23:30 GMT

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO, UNITED STATES – Officials from the Norfolk Southern railroad company attend a town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, where one of the company’s trains derailed last month and spilled millions of pounds of toxic chemicals.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

Source: TBA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

28 de Febrero de 2023

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Ayer

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Qué características tiene el iPhone de oro de Messi

Qué características tiene el iPhone de oro de Messi

Hace 38 min

Tres tipos de inteligencia artificial gratuitas para crear texto e imágenes

Por qué mienten los humanos, según los expertos

Las cinco funciones desconocidas del Apple Watch

¿La inteligencia artificial puede ayudar a mejorar la salud mental?