ADVISORY USA-OHIO/TRAIN

Norfolk Southern railroad officials attend town hall in East Palestine

Start: 02 Mar 2023 23:30 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2023 23:30 GMT

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO, UNITED STATES – Officials from the Norfolk Southern railroad company attend a town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, where one of the company’s trains derailed last month and spilled millions of pounds of toxic chemicals.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

Source: TBA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com