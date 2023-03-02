COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Marzo de 2023
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CREW6-LAUNCH

REUTERS

MAR 02

2 de Marzo de 2023

SpaceX to launch SpaceX 'Crew 6' on flight to space station

Start: 02 Mar 2023 05:30 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - NASA and SpaceX early on Monday postponed the launch of a capsule containing two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before scheduled lift-off from Florida on a flight to the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0543GMT - Launch scheduled

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIME AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Reuters

