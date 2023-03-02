CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOUTH CAROLINA-CRIME/LAWYER

Por REUTERSyMAR 03

3 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Verdict expected for Alex Murdaugh trial

Start: 02 Mar 2023 23:53 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2023 00:53 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

WALTERBORO, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES - Jury's verdict is expected for trial of Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and youngest son in June 2021.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All - No new use of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content. No use in edits of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content.

DIGITAL: Access All - No new use of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content. No use in edits of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

28 de Febrero de 2023

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Ayer

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Google Meet: así se graban videollamadas en el PC

Google Meet: así se graban videollamadas en el PC

Hace 1 hora

La función de iPhone para identificar sobrepeso, anorexia y más enfermedades

Qué características tiene el iPhone de oro de Messi

Tres tipos de inteligencia artificial gratuitas para crear texto e imágenes

Por qué mienten los humanos, según los expertos