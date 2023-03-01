World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Tuesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-0, 1-0, ret.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Nick Chappell, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 11-9.