Martes 28 de Febrero de 2023
Red Sox 7, Marlins 2

28 de Febrero de 2023
Boston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 33 2 6 1
G.Allen lf 3 2 3 0 L.Arrez 2b 3 0 1 0
N.Crook lf 2 1 0 0 J.Rizzo 3b 1 0 0 0
T.Casas 1b 3 1 2 3 J.Soler dh 3 0 1 0
D.Palka 1b 2 0 0 0 Chs Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
B.Dlbec 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Mngum cf 1 1 0 0
Ftzgrld 3b 2 0 2 2 G.Coper 1b 3 0 1 0
R.Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 Mercado c 0 0 0 0
Rafaela cf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 1 2 1
Rfsnydr rf 1 1 0 0 B.Allen lf 1 0 0 0
W.Abreu rf 3 0 0 0 J.Sgura 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Alfro dh 4 0 2 0 Hampson ss 2 0 0 0
Co.Wong c 3 0 1 1 J.Wndle ss 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 De Goti dh 1 0 0 0
N.Sgard 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Amaya 2b 2 0 0 0
E.Vldez 2b 1 2 1 1 Encrncn 1b 3 0 0 0
Hmilton ss 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 2 0 0 0
Ma.Lugo ss 2 0 1 0 B.Mller rf 1 0 0 0
Boston 001 122 010 - 7
Miami 000 002 000 - 2

LOB_Boston 7, Miami 5. 2B_Allen 2 (2), Dalbec (3), Fitzgerald 2 (3), Alfaro (1), Chisholm Jr. (1), Garcia (1). HR_Casas (1), Valdez (1), Garcia (1). SB_Allen 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Kluber W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1
Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mosqueda H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gudino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Faria 1 2 2 2 0 1
Nail 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sharp 1 0 0 0 0 1
Scroggins 1 0 0 0 1 1
Miami
Rogers 2 2 0 0 0 4
Chargois L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Nardi 1 1 1 1 1 2
Fulton 1 5 4 4 1 0
Lindgren 1 1 0 0 0 0
Soriano 1 0 0 0 1 1
Yan 1 1 1 1 0 1
Maldonado 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ramon De Jesus; .

T_2:21. A_4214

