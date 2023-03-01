COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Marzo de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

1 de Marzo de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 59 46 8 5 97 222 126
Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158
Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180
Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208
Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214
Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188
Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196
Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151
New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157
N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191
Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187
Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202
Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 60 31 16 13 75 195 159
Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167
Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157
Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159
Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174
St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220
Arizona 59 20 30 9 49 160 211
Chicago 59 21 33 5 47 149 213

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169
Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206
Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192
Edmonton 61 32 21 8 72 232 205
Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188
Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243
San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223
Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Chicago 2

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

Por primera vez la gala de los Latin Grammys 2023 se realizará fuera de EEUU

La familia de Bruce Willis dio detalles de cómo vive tras el diagnóstico de demencia frontotemporal

TENDENCIAS

El ABC para presentarse a una entrevista de trabajo: seis consejos de los especialistas

El ABC para presentarse a una entrevista de trabajo: seis consejos de los especialistas

Cómo impacta la práctica del mindfulness en las personas, según la neurociencia

La importancia de los análisis genéticos para la detección de algunas enfermedades poco frecuentes

Los factores de riesgo menos pensados que dañan la salud tanto como fumar

El filtro de TikTok que maquilla el rostro y que nadie detecta

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El libro que tenía todo para no ser un éxito y lleva más de 30 ediciones y 8 premios

El libro que tenía todo para no ser un éxito y lleva más de 30 ediciones y 8 premios

Eduardo Sacheri: “Inventen personajes nuevos y demuestren su propio talento, ¡pero quiten sus sucias manos de James Bond!”

Todo lo que los superhéroes nos pueden enseñar de filosofía

María Teresa Andruetto: “A la hora de la escritura me interesa ponerme en cuestión”

Símbolo de renacimiento, la lagartija de TEC se desliza por el asfalto de la city porteña