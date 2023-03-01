NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 59 46 8 5 97 222 126 Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158 Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180 Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208 Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214 Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188 Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196 Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151 New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157 N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168 N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176 Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191 Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187 Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202 Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 60 31 16 13 75 195 159 Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167 Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157 Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159 Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174 St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220 Arizona 59 20 30 9 49 160 211 Chicago 59 21 33 5 47 149 213

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169 Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206 Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192 Edmonton 61 32 21 8 72 232 205 Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188 Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243 San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223 Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Chicago 2

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.