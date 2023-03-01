NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 59 46 8 5 97 222 126 24-2-3 22-6-2 10-4-3 m-Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151 21-7-2 18-4-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157 18-11-2 21-4-3 12-5-2 a-Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158 23-6-4 14-9-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180 22-5-3 15-14-1 10-7-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168 17-10-4 17-7-5 7-7-1 N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176 18-11-3 13-14-5 12-5-1 Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191 16-9-4 14-12-5 5-7-4 Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208 12-16-2 19-8-2 8-9-1 Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214 16-9-3 14-17-3 11-4-2 Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188 18-12-2 12-14-2 12-6-0 Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196 15-12-3 13-12-5 6-11-2 Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187 15-13-3 14-14-3 10-6-1 Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202 11-15-3 12-13-7 6-9-4 Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214 14-15-1 11-15-3 4-12-1 Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225 13-18-2 7-17-4 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169 18-13-1 17-6-5 8-7-2 c-Dallas 60 31 16 13 75 195 159 15-8-8 16-8-5 10-3-4 p-Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206 17-9-2 16-11-6 10-4-2 c-Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167 21-10-2 13-11-4 10-7-0 c-Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157 16-9-4 18-10-1 12-4-1 p-Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192 15-12-3 18-9-3 9-7-2 Edmonton 61 32 21 8 72 232 205 14-12-5 18-9-3 10-6-0 Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159 20-10-0 15-14-1 14-5-0 Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188 15-11-2 12-10-10 9-3-3 Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174 16-11-3 13-12-3 6-8-3 St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220 13-14-4 13-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243 11-16-1 13-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 59 20 30 9 49 160 211 13-10-2 7-20-7 4-7-4 San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223 6-15-8 12-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 59 21 33 5 47 149 213 12-16-3 9-17-2 5-10-1 Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252 10-16-1 10-18-6 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Chicago 2

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.