NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|59
|46
|8
|5
|97
|222
|126
|m-Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|m-New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|a-Toronto
|60
|37
|15
|8
|82
|207
|158
|a-Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|19
|4
|78
|213
|180
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|201
|168
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|31
|25
|8
|70
|184
|176
|Pittsburgh
|60
|30
|21
|9
|69
|195
|191
|Buffalo
|59
|31
|24
|4
|66
|223
|208
|Florida
|62
|30
|26
|6
|66
|214
|214
|Ottawa
|60
|30
|26
|4
|64
|189
|188
|Detroit
|60
|28
|24
|8
|64
|182
|196
|Washington
|62
|29
|27
|6
|64
|188
|187
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|Montreal
|59
|25
|30
|4
|54
|163
|214
|Columbus
|61
|20
|35
|6
|46
|159
|225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|60
|35
|19
|6
|76
|192
|169
|c-Dallas
|60
|31
|16
|13
|75
|195
|159
|p-Los Angeles
|61
|33
|20
|8
|74
|205
|206
|c-Minnesota
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|177
|167
|c-Colorado
|58
|34
|19
|5
|73
|185
|157
|p-Seattle
|60
|33
|21
|6
|72
|208
|192
|Edmonton
|61
|32
|21
|8
|72
|232
|205
|Winnipeg
|60
|35
|24
|1
|71
|183
|159
|Calgary
|60
|27
|21
|12
|66
|193
|188
|Nashville
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|170
|174
|St. Louis
|60
|26
|29
|5
|57
|183
|220
|Vancouver
|60
|24
|31
|5
|53
|205
|243
|Arizona
|59
|20
|30
|9
|49
|160
|211
|San Jose
|60
|18
|30
|12
|48
|179
|223
|Chicago
|59
|21
|33
|5
|47
|149
|213
|Anaheim
|61
|20
|34
|7
|47
|156
|252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 2
Boston 3, Edmonton 2
Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT
Colorado 3, Vegas 0
Anaheim 4, Chicago 2
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 6, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.