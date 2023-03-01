Diamondbacks 8, Giants 5

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 13 8 Totals 33 5 8 5 K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 Wde Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 2 1 2 1 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 D LSnts ph 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson 2b 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 2 1 0 Pderson dh 2 0 1 0 Higgins 1b 2 1 1 1 A.Wynns dh 2 1 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty lf 3 0 1 0 Centeno c 2 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 1 1 1 0 Lngoria dh 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 1 1 0 0 Proctor ss 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 3 4 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Cstillo lf 1 1 1 0 B.Sabol c 2 2 1 2 Canzone rf 3 0 0 1 H.Ramos rf 2 0 0 0 J.Lwlar ss 1 0 1 1 Coulter rf 2 0 0 0 Alxnder ss 2 0 1 0 Schmitt 3b 2 0 1 0 Ti.Tawa cf 0 0 0 0 Aerbach 3b 2 1 1 2 Fltcher cf 3 1 1 0 V.Brown cf 1 0 0 0 W.Ptino rf 1 0 0 0 Gglotti cf 2 0 1 0

Arizona 010 212 011 - 8 San Francisco 000 000 122 - 5

LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Castillo (1). HR_Higgins (1), Kelly (1), Wynns (1), Sabol (2), Auerbach (1). SB_Rojas 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Wynns (1), Williams (1). CS_Marte (1). SF_Rojas.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Jameson W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 McAllister 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nelson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hendrix 1 2 1 1 0 1 Clay 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Brice 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Otanez 1 2 2 2 0 0

San Francisco Junis L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 1 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brebbia 1 2 2 2 1 1 Doval 1 2 1 1 0 0 Harrison 1 3 2 2 1 1 Long 2 2 1 1 1 1 Guzman 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Doval (Alexander).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Jimenez; .

T_2:31. A_5843