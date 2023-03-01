Diamondbacks 8, Giants 5

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wde Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D LSnts ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Pderson dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higgins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Wynns dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pscotty lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lngoria dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Proctor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|3
|4
|
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Sabol c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Canzone rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwlar ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Coulter rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schmitt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ti.Tawa cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aerbach 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Fltcher cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ptino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gglotti cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|212
|011
|-
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|122
|-
|5
LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Castillo (1). HR_Higgins (1), Kelly (1), Wynns (1), Sabol (2), Auerbach (1). SB_Rojas 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Wynns (1), Williams (1). CS_Marte (1). SF_Rojas.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Doval (Alexander).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Jimenez; .
T_2:31. A_5843