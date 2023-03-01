COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Marzo de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Diamondbacks 8, Giants 5

1 de Marzo de 2023
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 13 8 Totals 33 5 8 5
K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 Wde Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Rojas 3b 2 1 2 1 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0
D LSnts ph 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson 2b 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. lf 2 2 1 0 Pderson dh 2 0 1 0
Higgins 1b 2 1 1 1 A.Wynns dh 2 1 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty lf 3 0 1 0
Centeno c 2 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 1 1 1 0
Lngoria dh 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
E.Rvera 3b 1 1 0 0 Proctor ss 2 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 3 4 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Cstillo lf 1 1 1 0 B.Sabol c 2 2 1 2
Canzone rf 3 0 0 1 H.Ramos rf 2 0 0 0
J.Lwlar ss 1 0 1 1 Coulter rf 2 0 0 0
Alxnder ss 2 0 1 0 Schmitt 3b 2 0 1 0
Ti.Tawa cf 0 0 0 0 Aerbach 3b 2 1 1 2
Fltcher cf 3 1 1 0 V.Brown cf 1 0 0 0
W.Ptino rf 1 0 0 0 Gglotti cf 2 0 1 0
Arizona 010 212 011 - 8
San Francisco 000 000 122 - 5

LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Castillo (1). HR_Higgins (1), Kelly (1), Wynns (1), Sabol (2), Auerbach (1). SB_Rojas 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Wynns (1), Williams (1). CS_Marte (1). SF_Rojas.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Jameson W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
McAllister 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hendrix 1 2 1 1 0 1
Clay 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Brice 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Otanez 1 2 2 2 0 0
San Francisco
Junis L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 1
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brebbia 1 2 2 2 1 1
Doval 1 2 1 1 0 0
Harrison 1 3 2 2 1 1
Long 2 2 1 1 1 1
Guzman 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Doval (Alexander).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Jimenez; .

T_2:31. A_5843

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

TikTok: cómo evitar que mi hijo vea videos por más de una hora

TikTok: cómo evitar que mi hijo vea videos por más de una hora

Cómo cancelar el envío de un email con mala ortografía

El cuerpo puede ser una “máquina” de quemar grasa con el entrenamiento correcto

Gripe aviar: hay que estar preparados por si comienza la transmisión de persona a persona, alertó un infectólogo de la OMS

The Mandalorian: cinco nombres para poner a tu mascota inspirados en el universo de Star Wars

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Lollapalooza 2023: se confirmó el reemplazo de Blink-182 en el festival, ¿cómo queda el line up?

Lollapalooza 2023: se confirmó el reemplazo de Blink-182 en el festival, ¿cómo queda el line up?

El régimen talibán anunció el inicio de un nuevo ciclo universitario sin mujeres en Afganistán

Dos migrantes estadounidenses fueron rescatados luego de ser secuestrados en Guayaquil

El canciller ruso Sergei Lavrov podría viajar a Brasil en abril

La ONU advirtió por un episodio cálido con récord de temperaturas tras el fin del fenómeno de La Niña