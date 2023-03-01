Angels 11, Athletics 5

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|10
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Paris 2b
|2
|0
|2
|5
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stfanic 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bride 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|S.Brown lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Padlo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Roker lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Gelof dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|J.Adams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hoppe c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Capel rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Godoy c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cabbage dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lnglers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Barrera dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Yo.Pozo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtfeld cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Todosio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Li.Soto ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Za.Neto ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Clrke cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|232
|202
|-
|11
|Oakland
|000
|302
|000
|-
|5
E_Teodosio (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Paris (1), Padlo (2), Langeliers (2). 3B_Paris (1). HR_Lamb (1), O'Hoppe (1), Peterson (1). SB_Capel (1), Ruiz (2). CS_Phillips (1). SF_Ruiz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Murphy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holder BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Ingram W, 1-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Devenski
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rosenberg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kalish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oakland
|Fujinami
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Waldichuk L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Pruitt
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Harris
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Cohen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Breault
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP_by_Rosenberg (Rooker).
WP_Cohen.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Edwin Jimenez;.
T_3:05. A_3808