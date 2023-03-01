Angels 11, Athletics 5

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 11 11 10 Totals 31 5 7 5 Fltcher 2b 3 1 1 0 To.Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Paris 2b 2 0 2 5 K.Smith ss 2 0 0 0 Rengifo 3b 2 1 1 0 Al.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Stfanic 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Bride 3b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 1 1 3 S.Brown lf 3 1 1 0 K.Padlo 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Roker lf 0 0 0 0 M.Mniak rf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 0 1 0 0 Phllips rf 2 0 0 0 Z.Gelof dh 1 0 0 0 J.Adell lf 2 1 1 0 Pterson 3b 3 1 1 3 J.Adams lf 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0 O'Hoppe c 2 1 1 2 C.Capel rf 2 1 1 0 J.Godoy c 1 1 0 0 D.Grcia 1b 1 0 1 0 Cabbage dh 2 0 0 0 Lnglers c 3 1 1 1 Barrera dh 1 2 1 0 Yo.Pozo c 1 0 0 0 Whtfeld cf 3 1 1 0 Ry.Noda 1b 2 0 1 0 Todosio cf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 1 0 0 0 Li.Soto ss 3 1 1 0 Es.Ruiz cf 2 0 0 1 Za.Neto ss 0 1 0 0 D.Clrke cf 1 0 1 0

Los Angeles 000 232 202 - 11 Oakland 000 302 000 - 5

E_Teodosio (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Paris (1), Padlo (2), Langeliers (2). 3B_Paris (1). HR_Lamb (1), O'Hoppe (1), Peterson (1). SB_Capel (1), Ruiz (2). CS_Phillips (1). SF_Ruiz.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ohtani 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Murphy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holder BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Ingram W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Webb H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1 Rosenberg 2 2 0 0 0 3 Kalish 1 0 0 0 2 0

Oakland Fujinami 2 1 0 0 3 3 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 May 1 2 2 2 0 2 Waldichuk L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 2 2 Pruitt 1 3 2 2 0 2 Harris 2-3 0 2 2 4 1 Cohen 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Breault 1 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_by_Rosenberg (Rooker).

WP_Cohen.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Edwin Jimenez;.

T_3:05. A_3808