Martes 28 de Febrero de 2023
Angels 11, Athletics 5

28 de Febrero de 2023
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 11 11 10 Totals 31 5 7 5
Fltcher 2b 3 1 1 0 To.Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0
K.Paris 2b 2 0 2 5 K.Smith ss 2 0 0 0
Rengifo 3b 2 1 1 0 Al.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0
Stfanic 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Bride 3b 2 0 0 0
Ja.Lamb 1b 3 1 1 3 S.Brown lf 3 1 1 0
K.Padlo 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Roker lf 0 0 0 0
M.Mniak rf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 0 1 0 0
Phllips rf 2 0 0 0 Z.Gelof dh 1 0 0 0
J.Adell lf 2 1 1 0 Pterson 3b 3 1 1 3
J.Adams lf 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0
O'Hoppe c 2 1 1 2 C.Capel rf 2 1 1 0
J.Godoy c 1 1 0 0 D.Grcia 1b 1 0 1 0
Cabbage dh 2 0 0 0 Lnglers c 3 1 1 1
Barrera dh 1 2 1 0 Yo.Pozo c 1 0 0 0
Whtfeld cf 3 1 1 0 Ry.Noda 1b 2 0 1 0
Todosio cf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 1 0 0 0
Li.Soto ss 3 1 1 0 Es.Ruiz cf 2 0 0 1
Za.Neto ss 0 1 0 0 D.Clrke cf 1 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 232 202 - 11
Oakland 000 302 000 - 5

E_Teodosio (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Paris (1), Padlo (2), Langeliers (2). 3B_Paris (1). HR_Lamb (1), O'Hoppe (1), Peterson (1). SB_Capel (1), Ruiz (2). CS_Phillips (1). SF_Ruiz.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Murphy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holder BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Ingram W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Webb H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1
Rosenberg 2 2 0 0 0 3
Kalish 1 0 0 0 2 0
Oakland
Fujinami 2 1 0 0 3 3
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 2 2 2 0 2
Waldichuk L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 2 2
Pruitt 1 3 2 2 0 2
Harris 2-3 0 2 2 4 1
Cohen 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Breault 1 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_by_Rosenberg (Rooker).

WP_Cohen.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Edwin Jimenez;.

T_3:05. A_3808

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

Para la OMS aún es bajo el riesgo de transmisión sostenida de la gripe aviar entre humanos

El gobierno de Brasil volverá a aplicar impuestos a la gasolina y el etanol

