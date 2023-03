ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

Johnson, Kuleba and Zelenska speak at a summit in London

Start: 02 Mar 2023 10:55 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2023 13:00 GMT

LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Global Soft Power Summit alongside Olena Zelenska and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

SCHEDULE:

1100gmt Olena Zelenska address

1105gmt Dmytro Kuleba interview

1120gmt The Role of Media panel discussion

1200gmt Boris Johnson keynote speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: No use UK (except UK newspapers)

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com