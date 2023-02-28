Royals 12, Guardians 6

Kansas City Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 12 15 12 Totals 33 5 8 5 Wtt Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 Placios lf 2 1 1 0 Bradley lf 1 1 0 0 Escbedo lf 0 1 0 1 K.Isbel cf 1 0 1 0 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 Tolbert cf 2 0 0 0 Tlntino ss 2 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 1 2 2 Dav.Fry 3b 2 0 1 2 Psqntno dh 3 0 1 2 Jo.Bell 1b 2 1 1 2 F.Frmin dh 1 1 0 0 Naranjo 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Duffy 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Nylor dh 3 0 1 0 Glnnnng 2b 2 2 2 0 G.Arias dh 2 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 0 L.Prter 1b 2 1 2 2 Rdrguez rf 2 1 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Rocchio 2b 3 1 1 0 C.Dngan 3b 2 0 0 1 Gllgher c 1 0 0 0 Olvares lf 1 1 1 0 B.Nylor c 3 0 0 0 M.Grcia ss 3 1 2 4 N.Eaton rf 2 1 1 0 D.Blnco rf 2 1 0 0

Kansas City 003 002 016 - 12 Cleveland 200 004 000 - 6

LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Duffy (1), Porter (1), Olivares (1), Fry (1). HR_Garcia (1), Bell (1). SB_Ramirez (1). SF_Dungan.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Lyles 2 2 2 2 1 1 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barlow H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Coleman H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 Castillo BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 Wallace 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 2 Sisk W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland McKenzie 2 1 0 0 1 1 Toussaint 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 Jones BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 2 0 0 0 0 Herrin 1 2 2 2 0 2 Mikolajchak H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Aleman BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Zapata L, 0-1 1-3 1 4 4 3 0 Gervacio 2-3 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by_Coleman (Naranjo).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alex MacKay; .

T_. A_2164