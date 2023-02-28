Royals 12, Guardians 6

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Wtt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Placios lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bradley lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Escbedo lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tolbert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tlntino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Briceno c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dav.Fry 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Psqntno dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|F.Frmin dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Naranjo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Glnnnng 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|G.Arias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Prter 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rdrguez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rocchio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Dngan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Nylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grcia ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Eaton rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Blnco rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|003
|002
|016
|-
|12
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|000
|-
|6
LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Duffy (1), Porter (1), Olivares (1), Fry (1). HR_Garcia (1), Bell (1). SB_Ramirez (1). SF_Dungan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by_Coleman (Naranjo).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alex MacKay; .
T_. A_2164