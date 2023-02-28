NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|58
|45
|8
|5
|95
|219
|124
|24-2-3
|21-6-2
|10-4-3
|m-Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|21-7-2
|18-4-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|18-11-2
|21-4-3
|12-5-2
|a-Toronto
|60
|37
|15
|8
|82
|207
|158
|23-6-4
|14-9-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|59
|37
|18
|4
|78
|212
|176
|22-4-3
|15-14-1
|10-6-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|201
|168
|17-10-4
|17-7-5
|7-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|31
|25
|7
|69
|183
|174
|18-11-3
|13-14-4
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|59
|29
|21
|9
|67
|192
|190
|16-9-4
|13-12-5
|5-7-4
|Buffalo
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|220
|203
|12-15-2
|19-8-2
|8-9-1
|Detroit
|59
|28
|23
|8
|64
|181
|190
|15-12-3
|13-11-5
|6-10-2
|Florida
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|210
|213
|16-9-3
|13-17-3
|10-4-2
|Washington
|62
|29
|27
|6
|64
|188
|187
|15-13-3
|14-14-3
|10-6-1
|Ottawa
|59
|29
|26
|4
|62
|183
|187
|17-12-2
|12-14-2
|11-6-0
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|11-15-3
|12-13-7
|6-9-4
|Montreal
|59
|25
|30
|4
|54
|163
|214
|14-15-1
|11-15-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|60
|19
|35
|6
|44
|154
|222
|13-18-2
|6-17-4
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|59
|35
|18
|6
|76
|192
|166
|18-13-1
|17-5-5
|8-7-2
|c-Dallas
|59
|31
|16
|12
|74
|191
|154
|15-8-7
|16-8-5
|10-3-4
|p-Los Angeles
|61
|33
|20
|8
|74
|205
|206
|17-9-2
|16-11-6
|10-4-2
|p-Edmonton
|60
|32
|20
|8
|72
|230
|202
|14-11-5
|18-9-3
|10-6-0
|c-Minnesota
|60
|33
|21
|6
|72
|175
|166
|20-10-2
|13-11-4
|10-7-0
|c-Colorado
|57
|33
|19
|5
|71
|182
|157
|15-9-4
|18-10-1
|12-4-1
|Winnipeg
|60
|35
|24
|1
|71
|183
|159
|20-10-0
|15-14-1
|14-5-0
|Seattle
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|203
|189
|15-12-3
|17-9-3
|9-7-2
|Calgary
|60
|27
|21
|12
|66
|193
|188
|15-11-2
|12-10-10
|9-3-3
|Nashville
|57
|29
|22
|6
|64
|169
|171
|16-10-3
|13-12-3
|6-8-3
|St. Louis
|59
|26
|28
|5
|57
|180
|215
|13-13-4
|13-15-1
|7-10-1
|Vancouver
|59
|23
|31
|5
|51
|200
|239
|11-16-1
|12-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|59
|20
|30
|9
|49
|160
|211
|13-10-2
|7-20-7
|4-7-4
|San Jose
|60
|18
|30
|12
|48
|179
|223
|6-15-8
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Chicago
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|147
|209
|12-16-3
|9-16-2
|5-10-1
|Anaheim
|60
|19
|34
|7
|45
|152
|250
|9-16-1
|10-18-6
|6-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday's Games
Buffalo 7, Washington 4
Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 5, Seattle 1
Nashville 6, Arizona 2
Monday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 2
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.