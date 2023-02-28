NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|58
|45
|8
|5
|95
|219
|124
|m-Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|m-New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|a-Toronto
|60
|37
|15
|8
|82
|207
|158
|a-Tampa Bay
|59
|37
|18
|4
|78
|212
|176
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|201
|168
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|31
|25
|7
|69
|183
|174
|Pittsburgh
|59
|29
|21
|9
|67
|192
|190
|Buffalo
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|220
|203
|Detroit
|59
|28
|23
|8
|64
|181
|190
|Florida
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|210
|213
|Washington
|62
|29
|27
|6
|64
|188
|187
|Ottawa
|59
|29
|26
|4
|62
|183
|187
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|Montreal
|59
|25
|30
|4
|54
|163
|214
|Columbus
|60
|19
|35
|6
|44
|154
|222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|59
|35
|18
|6
|76
|192
|166
|c-Dallas
|59
|31
|16
|12
|74
|191
|154
|p-Los Angeles
|61
|33
|20
|8
|74
|205
|206
|p-Edmonton
|60
|32
|20
|8
|72
|230
|202
|c-Minnesota
|60
|33
|21
|6
|72
|175
|166
|c-Colorado
|57
|33
|19
|5
|71
|182
|157
|Winnipeg
|60
|35
|24
|1
|71
|183
|159
|Seattle
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|203
|189
|Calgary
|60
|27
|21
|12
|66
|193
|188
|Nashville
|57
|29
|22
|6
|64
|169
|171
|St. Louis
|59
|26
|28
|5
|57
|180
|215
|Vancouver
|59
|23
|31
|5
|51
|200
|239
|Arizona
|59
|20
|30
|9
|49
|160
|211
|San Jose
|60
|18
|30
|12
|48
|179
|223
|Chicago
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|147
|209
|Anaheim
|60
|19
|34
|7
|45
|152
|250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday's Games
Buffalo 7, Washington 4
Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 5, Seattle 1
Nashville 6, Arizona 2
Monday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 2
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.