Giants 8, Angels 6

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 10 6 Totals 35 6 9 5 Wde Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 Fltcher ss 2 0 0 0 L.Wyatt 1b 0 2 0 0 Vlzquez ss 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 2 1 1 0 M.Trout cf 2 0 1 0 Proctor 2b 3 0 1 0 Todosio cf 2 1 1 0 Pderson dh 2 1 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 1 0 Genoves dh 2 0 0 0 Cabbage dh 3 1 1 1 Pscotty lf 1 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 Wlliams lf 3 1 1 1 Jackson 3b 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 1 1 1 J.Walsh 1b 2 1 2 0 Ftzgrld ss 3 0 1 2 K.Padlo 1b 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 3 1 1 1 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 2 Gglotti rf 2 0 1 0 Stfanic 2b 1 1 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0 M.Mniak lf 2 0 0 0 G.McCry cf 1 0 0 0 J.Adell lf 2 1 0 0 Schmitt 3b 2 0 1 1 Phllips rf 2 0 0 0 Matheny 3b 3 0 0 0 Whtfeld rf 2 0 0 1 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0 B.Sabol c 2 0 1 0 M.Thiss c 1 0 0 0 E.Quero c 0 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 430 010 - 8 Los Angeles 020 021 010 - 6

DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Fitzgerald (1), Gigliotti (1), Schmitt (1), Sabol (2), Cabbage (1), Walsh (1). HR_Rengifo (1). SB_Ramos (1), Teodosio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 2 4 2 2 0 1 Winn W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Llovera H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Dabovich 1 3 2 2 0 1 Cruz H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Delaplane H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Adon H, 1 1 0 1 1 2 2 Fletcher S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Sandoval 2 1 0 0 0 0 Barria L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2 4 4 4 0 1 Estevez 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Soriano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Herget 1 1 0 0 1 2 Garza 1 1 0 0 1 1 Vieaux 1 1 1 1 1 1 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Barria (Piscotty), Soriano (Johnson).

WP_Cruz, Adon 2, Barria, Estévez, Vieaux.

Balk_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bruce Dreckman;.

T_2:46. A_4611