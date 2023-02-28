Giants 8, Angels 6

|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|6
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Wde Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Wyatt 1b
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Proctor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Todosio cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pderson dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Genoves dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabbage dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pscotty lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wlliams lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jackson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ftzgrld ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Padlo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gglotti rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stfanic 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.McCry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Matheny 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whtfeld rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Thiss c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Quero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|430
|010
|-
|8
|Los Angeles
|020
|021
|010
|-
|6
DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Fitzgerald (1), Gigliotti (1), Schmitt (1), Sabol (2), Cabbage (1), Walsh (1). HR_Rengifo (1). SB_Ramos (1), Teodosio (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Winn W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Llovera H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dabovich
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cruz H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Delaplane H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Adon H, 1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Fletcher S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Sandoval
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barria L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Estevez
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Soriano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vieaux
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Barria (Piscotty), Soriano (Johnson).
WP_Cruz, Adon 2, Barria, Estévez, Vieaux.
Balk_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bruce Dreckman;.
T_2:46. A_4611