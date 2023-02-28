COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Febrero de 2023
Champions Tour Statistics

28 de Febrero de 2023

Through Feb. 27

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Steve Stricker, $484,000. 2, Stephen Ames, $340,500. 3, Bernhard Langer, $332,700. 4, Mark Hensby, $198,577. 5, Ken Tanigawa, $193,577. 6, Steven Alker, $191,000. 7, Alex Cejka, $166,200. 8, Darren Clarke, $152,686. 9, Padraig Harrington, $144,000. 10, Robert Karlsson, $142,950. 11, Dicky Pride, $141,250. 12, Mike Weir, $141,050. 13, Jerry Kelly, $139,533. 14, Paul Stankowski, $138,450. 15, Miguel Angel Jimenez, $129,000. 16, Brett Quigley, $125,336. 17, Richard Green, $121,260. 18, Justin Leonard, $120,900. 19, Ernie Els, $120,200. 20, David Toms, $104,400. 21, Paul Broadhurst, $99,800. 22, Colin Montgomerie, $96,600. 23, Fred Couples, $96,333. 24, Scott McCarron, $95,677. 25, Kevin Sutherland, $95,200.

Scoring

1, 10 tied with .

Driving Distance

1, Ernie Els, 310.7. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 306. 3, Darren Clarke, 304.7. 4, Rod Pampling, 303. 5, Scott McCarron, 302.7. 6, Cameron Beckman, 301. 7 (tie), Fred Couples and Retief Goosen, 300.8. 9, Steve Stricker, 298.8. 10, Ken Tanigawa, 295.3.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1 (tie), Olin Browne, Fred Funk, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker, 95.24%. 5, Dicky Pride, 92.86%. 6 (tie), Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate and Corey Pavin, 90.48%. 9, 3 tied with 88.10%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 90.74%. 2, Steve Stricker, 88.89%. 3 (tie), Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, 85.19%. 5, Mike Weir, 83.33%. 6, 7 tied with 81.48%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 10. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 11. 3, Darren Clarke, 12. 4, Fred Couples, 13. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Ken Tanigawa, 23. 7, Rod Pampling, 24. 8 (tie), Michael Allen and Corey Pavin, 30. 10, 2 tied with 31.

Putting Average

1, Steve Stricker, 1.625. 2, Ernie Els, 1.628. 3, Darren Clarke, 1.659. 4, Mike Weir, 1.667. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 1.675. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.692. 7, Michael Allen, 1.698. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.703. 9, 2 tied with 1.705.

Birdie Average

1, Steven Alker, 6.67. 2, Steve Stricker, 6. 3, Ernie Els, 5.83. 4, Alex Cejka, 5.67. 5, Mike Weir, 5.5. 6 (tie), Lee Janzen and Jerry Kelly, 5.33. 8, Justin Leonard, 5.17. 9, 2 tied with 5.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, 15 tied with .

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Alex Cejka and Thongchai Jaidee, 100.00%. 3, Fred Couples, 80.00%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Rocco Mediate, 75.00%. 6 (tie), Doug Barron and Scott Parel, 71.43%. 8, 6 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 73. 2, Padraig Harrington, 87. 3, Fred Couples, 110. 4, Darren Clarke, 148. 5, Stephen Ames, 150. 6, Thongchai Jaidee, 155. 7, Bernhard Langer, 162. 8, Alex Cejka, 164. 9, Steven Alker, 165. 10, Jerry Kelly, 166.

