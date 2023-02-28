COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Astros 8, Mets 4

28 de Febrero de 2023
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 31 4 5 4
K.Tcker rf 3 0 2 0 To.Pham lf 3 0 0 0
J.Brwer rf 2 1 1 1 Vientos 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Myers lf 2 1 1 0 J.McNil 2b 4 0 0 1
J.Drden lf 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 1 0 1 0
McCrmck cf 1 1 0 0 F.Lndor ss 2 0 2 1
McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 Muricio ss 1 1 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 2 0 0 0
Schrber 1b 2 1 1 0 Lcastro lf 0 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 3 1 1 2 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0
Salazar c 1 1 1 2 K.Prada dh 1 0 0 0
R.Bnnon 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0
W.Wgner 3b 2 0 0 0 Br.Baty 3b 1 0 1 1
Hensley ss 2 1 1 2 Escobar 3b 2 1 0 0
Gnzalez ss 2 0 1 0 Ramirez cf 1 0 0 0
Whtcomb 2b 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 0 0 0 0
Kssnger 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Meyer c 2 1 0 0
Ya.Diaz dh 2 0 0 0 Stewart rf 2 1 1 1
Daniels dh 2 0 0 0 Cedrola rf 1 0 0 0
Houston 500 000 030 - 8
New York 000 030 010 - 4

LOB_Houston 10, New York 8. 2B_Meyers (1), Abreu (1), Lee (1), Stewart (1). HR_Brewer (1), Salazar (1), Hensley (1). SB_Tucker (1), Bannon (1), Lindor (1). CS_Cedrola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0
Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tamarez 2-3 2 3 3 3 1
Conn H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Melendez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brown 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Betances H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sammons 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Quintana L, 0-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 0
Miller 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 2 1
Brigham 1 0 0 0 1 1
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1
Orze 1 1 0 0 2 1
McFarland 1 3 3 3 0 2
Woods 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Brown (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs; .

T_. A_4605

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

Por primera vez la gala de los Latin Grammys 2023 se realizará fuera de EEUU

La familia de Bruce Willis dio detalles de cómo vive tras el diagnóstico de demencia frontotemporal

TENDENCIAS

Por qué se debe aprender cloud computing antes de ingresar a la universidad

Por qué se debe aprender cloud computing antes de ingresar a la universidad

Relaciones afectivas de calidad y ejercicio físico, las dos claves para alcanzar la longevidad con buena salud

TQG de Karol G y Shakira es la canción más escuchada durante un día en Spotify

Spotify dice adiós al botón ‘Like’

Este dispositivo deja besar a la distancia sintiendo los labios de la pareja

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Un Picasso se vende por más de 20 millones de dólares

Un Picasso se vende por más de 20 millones de dólares

Rusia ya perdió más soldados en Ucrania que en todos los conflictos donde combatió desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial

La corte suprema de Brasil autorizó la liberación de 137 detenidos por el intento de golpe de Estado

Polémica en Dinamarca: suprimieron un feriado para financiar el presupuesto de defensa

Ya están los 12 finalistas del Premio de Novela Mario Vargas Llosa