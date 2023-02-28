Astros 8, Mets 4

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 31 4 5 4 K.Tcker rf 3 0 2 0 To.Pham lf 3 0 0 0 J.Brwer rf 2 1 1 1 Vientos 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Myers lf 2 1 1 0 J.McNil 2b 4 0 0 1 J.Drden lf 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 1 0 1 0 McCrmck cf 1 1 0 0 F.Lndor ss 2 0 2 1 McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 Muricio ss 1 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 2 0 0 0 Schrber 1b 2 1 1 0 Lcastro lf 0 0 0 0 Kor.Lee c 3 1 1 2 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 Salazar c 1 1 1 2 K.Prada dh 1 0 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0 W.Wgner 3b 2 0 0 0 Br.Baty 3b 1 0 1 1 Hensley ss 2 1 1 2 Escobar 3b 2 1 0 0 Gnzalez ss 2 0 1 0 Ramirez cf 1 0 0 0 Whtcomb 2b 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 0 0 0 0 Kssnger 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Meyer c 2 1 0 0 Ya.Diaz dh 2 0 0 0 Stewart rf 2 1 1 1 Daniels dh 2 0 0 0 Cedrola rf 1 0 0 0

Houston 500 000 030 - 8 New York 000 030 010 - 4

LOB_Houston 10, New York 8. 2B_Meyers (1), Abreu (1), Lee (1), Stewart (1). HR_Brewer (1), Salazar (1), Hensley (1). SB_Tucker (1), Bannon (1), Lindor (1). CS_Cedrola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 2 Tamarez 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 Conn H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Melendez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brown 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Betances H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sammons 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York Quintana L, 0-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 Miller 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 2 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 2 1 Brigham 1 0 0 0 1 1 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1 Orze 1 1 0 0 2 1 McFarland 1 3 3 3 0 2 Woods 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Brown (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs; .

T_. A_4605