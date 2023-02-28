AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|52
|31
|11
|8
|2
|72
|159
|139
|Hershey
|52
|32
|13
|5
|2
|71
|154
|133
|Charlotte
|53
|30
|18
|3
|2
|65
|168
|160
|Springfield
|52
|26
|20
|2
|4
|58
|159
|156
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|26
|21
|3
|3
|58
|160
|163
|Hartford
|52
|23
|20
|3
|6
|55
|155
|163
|Bridgeport
|52
|23
|21
|7
|1
|54
|168
|173
|WB/Scranton
|52
|22
|22
|3
|5
|52
|140
|148
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|53
|36
|14
|2
|1
|75
|182
|159
|Syracuse
|51
|25
|19
|4
|3
|57
|177
|164
|Utica
|52
|25
|20
|5
|2
|57
|155
|158
|Rochester
|50
|26
|20
|3
|1
|56
|163
|164
|Laval
|52
|21
|22
|7
|2
|51
|188
|190
|Cleveland
|51
|22
|23
|4
|2
|50
|164
|193
|Belleville
|53
|22
|26
|4
|1
|49
|169
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|52
|29
|13
|7
|3
|68
|188
|147
|Milwaukee
|51
|30
|16
|3
|2
|65
|174
|146
|Manitoba
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|161
|153
|Rockford
|53
|26
|19
|4
|4
|60
|168
|173
|Iowa
|53
|23
|21
|5
|4
|55
|152
|164
|Chicago
|51
|22
|24
|3
|2
|49
|151
|180
|Grand Rapids
|51
|22
|24
|3
|2
|49
|147
|189
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|53
|36
|14
|3
|0
|75
|193
|137
|Coachella Valley
|49
|34
|9
|4
|2
|74
|178
|129
|Ontario
|52
|30
|18
|3
|1
|64
|166
|144
|Colorado
|52
|29
|17
|4
|2
|64
|151
|138
|Abbotsford
|53
|30
|19
|2
|2
|64
|179
|159
|Bakersfield
|52
|24
|24
|2
|2
|52
|156
|161
|Tucson
|54
|24
|26
|4
|0
|52
|169
|184
|San Jose
|52
|21
|26
|1
|4
|47
|140
|178
|Henderson
|53
|19
|29
|0
|5
|43
|138
|153
|San Diego
|54
|15
|38
|1
|0
|31
|134
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Belleville 4, Hershey 2
Rochester 5, Providence 1
Springfield 5, Charlotte 2
Chicago 2, Tucson 1
Syracuse 1, Toronto 0
Henderson 2, Calgary 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3
San Diego 2, Ontario 1
Monday's Games
Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 3
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Rockford at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.