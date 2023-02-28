COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

28 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 52 31 11 8 2 72 159 139
Hershey 52 32 13 5 2 71 154 133
Charlotte 53 30 18 3 2 65 168 160
Springfield 52 26 20 2 4 58 159 156
Lehigh Valley 53 26 21 3 3 58 160 163
Hartford 52 23 20 3 6 55 155 163
Bridgeport 52 23 21 7 1 54 168 173
WB/Scranton 52 22 22 3 5 52 140 148

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 53 36 14 2 1 75 182 159
Syracuse 51 25 19 4 3 57 177 164
Utica 52 25 20 5 2 57 155 158
Rochester 50 26 20 3 1 56 163 164
Laval 52 21 22 7 2 51 188 190
Cleveland 51 22 23 4 2 50 164 193
Belleville 53 22 26 4 1 49 169 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 52 29 13 7 3 68 188 147
Milwaukee 51 30 16 3 2 65 174 146
Manitoba 51 29 16 3 3 64 161 153
Rockford 53 26 19 4 4 60 168 173
Iowa 53 23 21 5 4 55 152 164
Chicago 51 22 24 3 2 49 151 180
Grand Rapids 51 22 24 3 2 49 147 189

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 53 36 14 3 0 75 193 137
Coachella Valley 49 34 9 4 2 74 178 129
Ontario 52 30 18 3 1 64 166 144
Colorado 52 29 17 4 2 64 151 138
Abbotsford 53 30 19 2 2 64 179 159
Bakersfield 52 24 24 2 2 52 156 161
Tucson 54 24 26 4 0 52 169 184
San Jose 52 21 26 1 4 47 140 178
Henderson 53 19 29 0 5 43 138 153
San Diego 54 15 38 1 0 31 134 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Belleville 4, Hershey 2

Rochester 5, Providence 1

Springfield 5, Charlotte 2

Chicago 2, Tucson 1

Syracuse 1, Toronto 0

Henderson 2, Calgary 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3

San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Monday's Games

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 3

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Rockford at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

