ADVISORY G20-INDIA/NEWSER

Martes 28 de Febrero de 2023
REUTERS

FEB 28

28 de Febrero de 2023

Vinay Kwatra newser ahead of G20 foreign ministers meeting

Start: 01 Mar 2023 05:55 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2023 07:00 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - India's top diplomat Vinay Kwatra holds a news conference ahead of G20 foreign ministers meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - News conference starts

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

Elon Musk quiere competirle a ChatGPT con este proyecto de inteligencia artificial

La fuga de una joven aristócrata, su novio condenado por violación y un bebé desaparecido: el caso que tiene en vilo al Reino Unido

