NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124 24-2-3 21-6-2 10-4-3 m-Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151 21-7-2 18-4-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157 18-11-2 21-4-3 12-5-2 a-Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158 23-6-4 14-9-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 59 37 18 4 78 212 176 22-4-3 15-14-1 10-6-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168 17-10-4 17-7-5 7-7-1 N.Y. Islanders 63 31 25 7 69 183 174 18-11-3 13-14-4 12-5-1 Pittsburgh 59 29 21 9 67 192 190 16-9-4 13-12-5 5-7-4 Buffalo 58 31 23 4 66 220 203 12-15-2 19-8-2 8-9-1 Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184 15-12-3 13-10-5 6-9-2 Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213 16-9-3 13-17-3 10-4-2 Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187 15-13-3 14-14-3 10-6-1 Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185 16-12-2 12-14-2 10-6-0 Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202 11-15-3 12-13-7 6-9-4 Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214 14-15-1 11-15-3 4-12-1 Columbus 60 19 35 6 44 154 222 13-18-2 6-17-4 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 59 35 18 6 76 192 166 18-13-1 17-5-5 8-7-2 c-Dallas 59 31 16 12 74 191 154 15-8-7 16-8-5 10-3-4 p-Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206 17-9-2 16-11-6 10-4-2 p-Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202 14-11-5 18-9-3 10-6-0 c-Minnesota 60 33 21 6 72 175 166 20-10-2 13-11-4 10-7-0 c-Colorado 57 33 19 5 71 182 157 15-9-4 18-10-1 12-4-1 Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159 20-10-0 15-14-1 14-5-0 Seattle 59 32 21 6 70 203 189 15-12-3 17-9-3 9-7-2 Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188 15-11-2 12-10-10 9-3-3 Nashville 57 29 22 6 64 169 171 16-10-3 13-12-3 6-8-3 St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215 13-13-4 13-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239 11-16-1 12-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 59 20 30 9 49 160 211 13-10-2 7-20-7 4-7-4 San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223 6-15-8 12-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 58 21 32 5 47 147 209 12-16-3 9-16-2 5-10-1 Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250 9-16-1 10-18-6 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Columbus 6, Edmonton 5

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Anaheim 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, Vancouver 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 2

New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO

Chicago 4, San Jose 3, SO

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 7, Washington 4

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Nashville 6, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.