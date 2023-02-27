THROUGH FEBRUARY 26
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2165
|67
|1.86
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|27
|1566
|55
|2.11
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2578
|96
|2.23
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|31
|1822
|70
|2.31
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1239
|48
|2.32
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|24
|1280
|50
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|84
|2.37
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2591
|104
|2.41
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|45
|2655
|109
|2.46
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|20
|1167
|48
|2.47
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|17
|922
|38
|2.47
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|23
|1248
|52
|2.50
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|44
|2640
|112
|2.55
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|41
|2460
|108
|2.63
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2580
|114
|2.65
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|53
|2.68
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|20
|1154
|52
|2.70
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|2.70
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2165
|30
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|44
|2640
|28
|14
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|45
|2655
|26
|18
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2580
|26
|10
|7
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|41
|2460
|25
|12
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|25
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2578
|24
|8
|9
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|44
|2611
|23
|16
|5
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|43
|2501
|23
|14
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|38
|2212
|23
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|31
|1822
|22
|7
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|46
|2662
|21
|20
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2591
|20
|18
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|36
|2056
|18
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|41
|2305
|17
|19
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|38
|2113
|17
|16
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|30
|1743
|17
|7
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|31
|1723
|17
|8
|4
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|25
|1445
|17
|4
|2
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2165
|67
|1012
|.938
|30
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|27
|1566
|55
|707
|.928
|15
|8
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2578
|96
|1194
|.926
|24
|8
|9
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2591
|104
|1264
|.924
|20
|18
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|45
|2655
|109
|1311
|.923
|26
|18
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|20
|1154
|52
|596
|.920
|9
|7
|2
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|41
|2460
|108
|1226
|.919
|25
|12
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|44
|2640
|112
|1264
|.919
|28
|14
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|31
|1822
|70
|782
|.918
|22
|7
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|30
|1743
|81
|892
|.917
|17
|7
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|44
|2611
|122
|1329
|.916
|23
|16
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|24
|1280
|50
|542
|.916
|14
|4
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|53
|564
|.914
|11
|7
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|84
|884
|.913
|25
|6
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|33
|1880
|91
|944
|.912
|15
|12
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|28
|1550
|82
|844
|.911
|11
|11
|3
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|19
|1098
|50
|511
|.911
|11
|5
|2
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2591
|5
|20
|18
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|41
|2305
|5
|17
|19
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2578
|4
|24
|8
|9
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|45
|2655
|3
|26
|18
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|43
|2501
|3
|23
|14
|5
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|40
|2342
|3
|15
|18
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|38
|2212
|3
|23
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|31
|1822
|3
|22
|7
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1239
|3
|15
|2
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|46
|2662
|2
|21
|20
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|44
|2640
|2
|28
|14
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|41
|2460
|2
|25
|12
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2165
|2
|30
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|2
|25
|6
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|36
|2056
|2
|18
|13
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|30
|1805
|2
|9
|15
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|24
|1280
|2
|14
|4
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|2
|11
|7
|2