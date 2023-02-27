COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

Cardinals 12, Mets 7

27 de Febrero de 2023
New York St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 13 6 Totals 37 12 12 11
Lcastro lf 3 1 2 0 Donovan 3b 3 2 2 3
Cnsegra rf 1 0 0 0 T.Mtter 3b 2 1 2 0
Gllorme ss 3 0 2 2 Notbaar cf 3 1 1 1
M.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0 L.Baker 1b 3 2 1 3
Wi.Lugo 1b 1 1 1 1 N.Grman 2b 2 1 0 0
Almonte rf 2 0 1 0 Qrecuto 2b 2 0 0 0
Br.Baty 3b 2 1 1 0 P.DJong dh 2 0 0 0
Vientos 3b 3 0 1 1 J.Yepez dh 1 1 1 0
Muricio ss 2 1 1 2 Carlson rf 3 0 1 3
To.Nido c 3 0 1 0 Brleson rf 1 0 0 0
Ramirez cf 2 0 1 0 M.Gomez lf 4 0 1 1
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Herrera c 1 1 1 0
H.Snger dh 2 0 0 0 P.Pages c 2 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Winn ss 3 2 1 0
J.Arauz 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Rivas ss 1 0 0 0
Cedrola cf 3 2 2 0 Scott II cf 1 1 0 0
D LSnts lf 1 0 0 0 Church lf 1 0 0 0
New York 110 200 003 - 7
St. Louis 002 050 23(x) - 12

E_Mauricio (1), Misiewicz (1). DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Guillorme (1), Nido (1), Nootbaar (1), Yepez (1), Carlson (1). HR_Lugo (1), Mauricio (2), Donovan (2), Baker (1). SB_Locastro (2), Motter (1), Goldschmidt (1), Winn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson 2 0 0 0 1 3
Grey BS, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1
Chacin L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
McLoughlin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 2-3 2 2 0 1 0
Dibrell 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Valverde 1-3 3 3 3 2 1
Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Thomas 2 5 2 2 1 3
Pallante 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stratton 1 3 2 2 2 0
Walsh W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hence H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Misiewicz H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Loutos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Parsons 1 3 3 3 0 2

HBP_by_Thomas (Locastro).

WP_Parsons, Stratton (2).

Balk_Wilson (2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, CB Bucknor;.

T_2:59. A_5218

