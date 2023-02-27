Cardinals 12, Mets 7

New York St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 13 6 Totals 37 12 12 11 Lcastro lf 3 1 2 0 Donovan 3b 3 2 2 3 Cnsegra rf 1 0 0 0 T.Mtter 3b 2 1 2 0 Gllorme ss 3 0 2 2 Notbaar cf 3 1 1 1 M.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0 L.Baker 1b 3 2 1 3 Wi.Lugo 1b 1 1 1 1 N.Grman 2b 2 1 0 0 Almonte rf 2 0 1 0 Qrecuto 2b 2 0 0 0 Br.Baty 3b 2 1 1 0 P.DJong dh 2 0 0 0 Vientos 3b 3 0 1 1 J.Yepez dh 1 1 1 0 Muricio ss 2 1 1 2 Carlson rf 3 0 1 3 To.Nido c 3 0 1 0 Brleson rf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez cf 2 0 1 0 M.Gomez lf 4 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Herrera c 1 1 1 0 H.Snger dh 2 0 0 0 P.Pages c 2 0 0 0 J.Praza 2b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Winn ss 3 2 1 0 J.Arauz 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Rivas ss 1 0 0 0 Cedrola cf 3 2 2 0 Scott II cf 1 1 0 0 D LSnts lf 1 0 0 0 Church lf 1 0 0 0

New York 110 200 003 - 7 St. Louis 002 050 23(x) - 12

E_Mauricio (1), Misiewicz (1). DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Guillorme (1), Nido (1), Nootbaar (1), Yepez (1), Carlson (1). HR_Lugo (1), Mauricio (2), Donovan (2), Baker (1). SB_Locastro (2), Motter (1), Goldschmidt (1), Winn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Peterson 2 0 0 0 1 3 Grey BS, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1 Chacin L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 McLoughlin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 2-3 2 2 0 1 0 Dibrell 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Valverde 1-3 3 3 3 2 1 Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

St. Louis Thomas 2 5 2 2 1 3 Pallante 1 1 0 0 0 2 Stratton 1 3 2 2 2 0 Walsh W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hence H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Misiewicz H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Loutos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Parsons 1 3 3 3 0 2

HBP_by_Thomas (Locastro).

WP_Parsons, Stratton (2).

Balk_Wilson (2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, CB Bucknor;.

T_2:59. A_5218