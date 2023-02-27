COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NATO-NORDICS/STOLTENBERG

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 27

27 de Febrero de 2023

Stoltenberg addresses the Nordic labour movement Samak's annual meeting

Start: 28 Feb 2023 09:45 GMT

End: 28 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

HELSINKI - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the Nordic labour movement Samak's annual meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0950GMT Doorstep with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish PM Sanna Marin

1100GMT Meeting opening - Sanna Marin welcome address

1115GMT NATO's Stoltenberg address "The security situation"

1140GMT PMs in conversation with Stoltenberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Finland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

Por primera vez la gala de los Latin Grammys 2023 se realizará fuera de EEUU

La familia de Bruce Willis dio detalles de cómo vive tras el diagnóstico de demencia frontotemporal

TENDENCIAS

Por qué saltarse el desayuno puede comprometer al sistema inmunológico

Por qué saltarse el desayuno puede comprometer al sistema inmunológico

Día Mundial de la Anosmia: cómo impacta la falta de olfato en la calidad de vida

Qué es el síndrome vespertino: causas, síntomas y consejos para manejarlo

Cómo actúa la hormona afrodisíaca que podría tratar la pérdida del deseo sexual

Un descubrimiento del telescopio espacial James Webb podría cambiar cómo la ciencia entiende la creación del universo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Turquía reanudará las negociaciones para la entrada de Suecia y Finlandia a la OTAN

Turquía reanudará las negociaciones para la entrada de Suecia y Finlandia a la OTAN

Rusia también descartó el plan de China para terminar la guerra en Ucrania: “No vemos condiciones para la paz”

Al menos un muerto y varios heridos tras un ataque ruso en Ucrania con drones kamikaze de fabricación iraní

Infobae en Bucha, un año después de la masacre: una montaña de restos, el destino del sótano del horror y los inquietantes juguetes de los niños

No podemos ser indiferentes ante las crueles violaciones a los derechos humanos en Nicaragua