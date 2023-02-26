Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 5

Colorado Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 12 15 11 Totals 38 5 12 5 H.Cstro 2b 3 0 2 2 K.Marte 2b 2 1 1 0 B.Doyle cf 1 1 1 2 Alxnder ss 2 0 1 1 K.Brynt dh 2 1 1 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 1 1 Goodman dh 2 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 2 1 1 0 Morales dh 1 0 0 1 Grr Jr. lf 2 1 1 1 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 1 Canzone rf 2 0 0 0 Crreras ss 2 1 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 2 0 0 0 M.Tglia rf 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 1 0 Centeno c 2 0 1 0 C.Mntes 2b 2 1 2 2 D LSnts 3b 4 0 2 1 Buchard lf 3 1 1 1 Perdomo ss 2 1 1 1 Lavigne 1b 2 0 0 0 Kennedy 2b 2 0 1 0 N.Jones rf 2 0 0 0 Fltcher rf 3 0 1 0 Montero 1b 2 2 2 0 Vkovich lf 1 1 0 0 A.Trejo 2b 2 1 0 0 Barrosa cf 0 0 0 0 MacIver c 2 0 1 0 W.Ptino cf 3 0 0 0 C.Tcker cf 2 1 1 0 Za.Veen lf 3 2 2 2

Colorado 220 003 221 - 12 Arizona 100 110 110 - 5

E_Carreras (1), Hendrix (1), De Los Santos (1). DP_Colorado 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Castro (1), Doyle (1), McMahon (1), Veen (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1), Fletcher (1). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Montes (1), Veen (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Perdomo (1). SB_Doyle (1), Tucker (1), De Los Santos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Davis W, 1-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 3 1 Blach H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Abad H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Zeuch H, 1 2 3 1 1 0 1 Calvo 1 3 1 1 0 1 Kauffmann 1 1 1 0 0 0 Koch 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arizona Nelson L, 0-1 1 4 4 4 2 1 Yardley 1 2 0 0 0 0 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 3 Ginkel 1 3 3 0 0 0 Hendrix 1 1 2 2 2 1 Stumpo 1 2 2 2 2 1 Saalfrank 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 Rice 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Brian Walsh;.

WP_Stumpo.

T_3:03. A_10183