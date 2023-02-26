Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 5

|Colorado
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|K.Marte 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Doyle cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alxnder ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Brynt dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goodman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Morales dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Canzone rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crreras ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tglia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Mntes 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|D LSnts 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Buchard lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lavigne 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kennedy 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fltcher rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Montero 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Vkovich lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barrosa cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|MacIver c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Ptino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tcker cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Za.Veen lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|220
|003
|221
|-
|12
|Arizona
|100
|110
|110
|-
|5
E_Carreras (1), Hendrix (1), De Los Santos (1). DP_Colorado 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Castro (1), Doyle (1), McMahon (1), Veen (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1), Fletcher (1). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Montes (1), Veen (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Perdomo (1). SB_Doyle (1), Tucker (1), De Los Santos (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Brian Walsh;.
WP_Stumpo.
T_3:03. A_10183