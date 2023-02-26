COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Phillies 10, Twins 8

26 de Febrero de 2023
Minnesota Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 8 7 8 Totals 33 10 9 10
E.Jlien 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 1 2 1
Wlliams c 1 0 0 1 Rncones lf 0 1 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Schwrbr dh 3 0 0 0
M.Perez 2b 2 1 0 0 Friscia dh 1 1 0 1
Miranda dh 1 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 2 1
A.Isola 1b 1 1 0 0 E.Wlson rf 2 2 1 4
Schmidt dh 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 2 1 1 2
W.Cstro lf 3 0 0 0 Whitley cf 1 0 0 0
Holland lf 1 1 1 0 B.Stott 2b 3 0 0 0
Clstino cf 3 0 1 2 Hao.Lee 2b 1 0 0 0
Rosario rf 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 2 0 0 0
Bro.Lee ss 3 1 1 0 Clemens 3b 2 1 1 1
J.Rcker 3b 1 1 1 1 J.Haley 1b 1 1 0 0
A.Sbato 1b 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia c 1 1 0 0
LaMarre rf 2 1 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 2 0 0 0
Keirsey cf 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 1b 2 1 1 0
El.Soto 3b 3 1 2 4 D L Crz lf 2 0 1 0
Er.Yake ss 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ss 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 060 011 - 8
Philadelphia 110 026 000 - 10

E_Soto (1), Armenta (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Miranda (1), Lee (1). HR_Soto (1), Wilson (1), Castellanos (1), Clemens (1). SB_Turner (1). CS_Isola (1). SF_Rucker.

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ryan 1 1-3 2 2 1 1 2
Boyle 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Headrick 2 0 0 0 0 3
Schulfer 1 2 2 2 0 1
Megill L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 6 6 3 1
Nordlin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Laweryson 1 0 0 0 0 3
St. John 1 0 0 0 1 2
Philadelphia
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vasquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moore H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Marconi BS, 0-1 1-3 2 5 5 3 1
Killgore 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Lehman W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leverett 1 1 0 0 1 1
Garnett 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Zarbnisky H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Armenta S, 1-1 1 0 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Ryan (Haley), Garnett (Keirsey).

Balk_Boyle.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_3:06. A_7181

