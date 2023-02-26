Phillies 10, Twins 8

|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|8
|7
|8
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|E.Jlien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Wlliams c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rncones lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Friscia dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Miranda dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|A.Isola 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Wlson rf
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Schmidt dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|W.Cstro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holland lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clstino cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Hao.Lee 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bro.Lee ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Clemens 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Rcker 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Haley 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Sbato 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grcia c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|LaMarre rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|V.Mchin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Keirsey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|El.Soto 3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|D L Crz lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Er.Yake ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|060
|011
|-
|8
|Philadelphia
|110
|026
|000
|-
|10
E_Soto (1), Armenta (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Miranda (1), Lee (1). HR_Soto (1), Wilson (1), Castellanos (1), Clemens (1). SB_Turner (1). CS_Isola (1). SF_Rucker.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Ryan
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Boyle
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Headrick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Schulfer
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Megill L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Nordlin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Laweryson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|St. John
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vasquez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moore H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marconi BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Killgore
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lehman W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leverett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garnett
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Zarbnisky H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armenta S, 1-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Ryan (Haley), Garnett (Keirsey).
Balk_Boyle.
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Stewart; .
T_3:06. A_7181