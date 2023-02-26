Phillies 10, Twins 8

Minnesota Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 8 7 8 Totals 33 10 9 10 E.Jlien 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 1 2 1 Wlliams c 1 0 0 1 Rncones lf 0 1 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Schwrbr dh 3 0 0 0 M.Perez 2b 2 1 0 0 Friscia dh 1 1 0 1 Miranda dh 1 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 2 1 A.Isola 1b 1 1 0 0 E.Wlson rf 2 2 1 4 Schmidt dh 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 2 1 1 2 W.Cstro lf 3 0 0 0 Whitley cf 1 0 0 0 Holland lf 1 1 1 0 B.Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 Clstino cf 3 0 1 2 Hao.Lee 2b 1 0 0 0 Rosario rf 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 2 0 0 0 Bro.Lee ss 3 1 1 0 Clemens 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Rcker 3b 1 1 1 1 J.Haley 1b 1 1 0 0 A.Sbato 1b 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia c 1 1 0 0 LaMarre rf 2 1 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 2 0 0 0 Keirsey cf 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 1b 2 1 1 0 El.Soto 3b 3 1 2 4 D L Crz lf 2 0 1 0 Er.Yake ss 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ss 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 000 060 011 - 8 Philadelphia 110 026 000 - 10

E_Soto (1), Armenta (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Miranda (1), Lee (1). HR_Soto (1), Wilson (1), Castellanos (1), Clemens (1). SB_Turner (1). CS_Isola (1). SF_Rucker.

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Ryan 1 1-3 2 2 1 1 2 Boyle 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Headrick 2 0 0 0 0 3 Schulfer 1 2 2 2 0 1 Megill L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 6 6 3 1 Nordlin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Laweryson 1 0 0 0 0 3 St. John 1 0 0 0 1 2

Philadelphia Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 2 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vasquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Moore H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Marconi BS, 0-1 1-3 2 5 5 3 1 Killgore 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Lehman W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leverett 1 1 0 0 1 1 Garnett 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 Zarbnisky H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Armenta S, 1-1 1 0 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Ryan (Haley), Garnett (Keirsey).

Balk_Boyle.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_3:06. A_7181