Domingo 26 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Glance

26 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124
Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157
Tampa Bay 58 37 17 4 78 209 169
Buffalo 57 30 23 4 64 213 199
Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184
Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213
Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185
Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151
New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157
N.Y. Rangers 59 33 17 9 75 196 166
N.Y. Islanders 62 30 25 7 67 179 174
Pittsburgh 58 28 21 9 65 185 187
Washington 61 29 26 6 64 184 180
Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202
Columbus 59 19 35 5 43 152 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152
Winnipeg 59 35 23 1 71 183 155
Minnesota 59 32 21 6 70 172 164
Colorado 56 32 19 5 69 178 156
Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169
St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215
Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205
Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 58 35 18 5 75 190 163
Los Angeles 60 33 19 8 74 203 201
Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202
Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184
Calgary 59 27 20 12 66 192 184
Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239
San Jose 59 18 30 11 47 176 219
Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Carolina 4, Ottawa 0

Buffalo 3, Florida 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Columbus 6, Edmonton 5

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Anaheim 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, Vancouver 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 2

New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

