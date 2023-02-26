NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|58
|45
|8
|5
|95
|219
|124
|m-Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|m-New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|a-Toronto
|59
|36
|15
|8
|80
|202
|157
|a-Tampa Bay
|58
|37
|17
|4
|78
|209
|169
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|59
|33
|17
|9
|75
|196
|166
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|174
|Pittsburgh
|58
|28
|21
|9
|65
|185
|187
|Buffalo
|57
|30
|23
|4
|64
|213
|199
|Detroit
|58
|28
|22
|8
|64
|179
|184
|Florida
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|210
|213
|Washington
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|184
|180
|Ottawa
|58
|28
|26
|4
|60
|177
|185
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|Montreal
|59
|25
|30
|4
|54
|163
|214
|Columbus
|59
|19
|35
|5
|43
|152
|219
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|190
|163
|p-Los Angeles
|60
|33
|19
|8
|74
|203
|201
|c-Dallas
|58
|30
|16
|12
|72
|188
|152
|p-Edmonton
|60
|32
|20
|8
|72
|230
|202
|c-Winnipeg
|59
|35
|23
|1
|71
|183
|155
|Seattle
|58
|32
|20
|6
|70
|202
|184
|c-Minnesota
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|172
|164
|Colorado
|56
|32
|19
|5
|69
|178
|156
|Calgary
|59
|27
|20
|12
|66
|192
|184
|Nashville
|56
|28
|22
|6
|62
|163
|169
|St. Louis
|59
|26
|28
|5
|57
|180
|215
|Vancouver
|59
|23
|31
|5
|51
|200
|239
|Arizona
|58
|20
|29
|9
|49
|158
|205
|San Jose
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|176
|219
|Chicago
|57
|20
|32
|5
|45
|143
|206
|Anaheim
|60
|19
|34
|7
|45
|152
|250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Carolina 4, Ottawa 0
Buffalo 3, Florida 1
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1
Saturday's Games
Columbus 6, Edmonton 5
Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Anaheim 3, Carolina 2
Boston 3, Vancouver 1
Ottawa 5, Montreal 2
New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.