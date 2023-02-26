NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|17
|.721
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|20
|.661
|4
|Brooklyn
|34
|25
|.576
|9
|New York
|35
|27
|.565
|9½
|Toronto
|30
|31
|.492
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|30
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|28
|31
|.475
|3
|Orlando
|25
|36
|.410
|7
|Charlotte
|19
|43
|.306
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|25
|.603
|6
|Chicago
|27
|33
|.450
|15½
|Indiana
|27
|35
|.435
|16½
|Detroit
|15
|46
|.246
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Dallas
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|31
|.492
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|47
|.230
|23
|Houston
|13
|46
|.220
|23
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Utah
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Portland
|28
|31
|.475
|13
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Phoenix
|33
|28
|.541
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|Golden State
|30
|30
|.500
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|32
|.467
|6½
___
Friday's Games
New York 115, Washington 109
Milwaukee 128, Miami 99
Atlanta 136, Cleveland 119
Chicago 131, Brooklyn 87
Charlotte 121, Minnesota 113
Golden State 116, Houston 101
Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 115
Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175, 2OT
Saturday's Games
Toronto 95, Detroit 91
Indiana 121, Orlando 108
Charlotte 108, Miami 103
New York 128, New Orleans 106
Memphis 112, Denver 94
Boston 110, Philadelphia 107
Utah 118, San Antonio 102
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.