Domingo 26 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

26 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 44 17 .721
Philadelphia 39 20 .661 4
Brooklyn 34 25 .576 9
New York 35 27 .565
Toronto 30 31 .492 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 32 29 .525
Atlanta 30 30 .500
Washington 28 31 .475 3
Orlando 25 36 .410 7
Charlotte 19 43 .306 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 17 .712
Cleveland 38 25 .603 6
Chicago 27 33 .450 15½
Indiana 27 35 .435 16½
Detroit 15 46 .246 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 36 23 .610
Dallas 32 29 .525 5
New Orleans 30 31 .492 7
San Antonio 14 47 .230 23
Houston 13 46 .220 23

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 42 19 .689
Minnesota 31 31 .500 11½
Utah 31 31 .500 11½
Oklahoma City 28 31 .475 13
Portland 28 31 .475 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 34 25 .576
Phoenix 33 28 .541 2
L.A. Clippers 33 29 .532
Golden State 30 30 .500
L.A. Lakers 28 32 .467

___

Friday's Games

New York 115, Washington 109

Milwaukee 128, Miami 99

Atlanta 136, Cleveland 119

Chicago 131, Brooklyn 87

Charlotte 121, Minnesota 113

Golden State 116, Houston 101

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 115

Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Toronto 95, Detroit 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 108

Charlotte 108, Miami 103

New York 128, New Orleans 106

Memphis 112, Denver 94

Boston 110, Philadelphia 107

Utah 118, San Antonio 102

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

