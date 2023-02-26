COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Blue Jays 9, Pirates 7

25 de Febrero de 2023
Toronto Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 13 8 Totals 33 7 7 7
C.Bggio 2b 3 1 1 0 On.Cruz ss 3 1 1 0
Schnder 2b 0 0 0 1 Peguero ss 2 0 2 2
Espinal ss 2 2 2 2 R.Cstro 3b 3 1 1 4
D LSnts ss 2 0 1 0 Gnzales 3b 2 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 1b 2 1 1 2 Santana 1b 2 0 1 0
Horwitz 1b 3 1 1 0 J.Trolo 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Vrsho dh 2 0 0 0 McCtchn dh 3 0 0 0
An.Sosa dh 3 0 2 1 H.Davis dh 0 0 0 1
D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 1 0
S.Brman c 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 3 0 0 0
A.Brger 3b 3 1 1 1 Andujar lf 2 0 0 0
L.Tlley 3b 1 0 0 0 SmtNjgb lf 1 1 0 0
O.Lopez rf 3 1 1 0 Swinski cf 2 0 0 0
Britton rf 0 0 0 0 C.Young cf 2 0 0 0
N.Lukes cf 1 0 0 1 Con.Joe rf 0 1 0 0
Bernard cf 2 1 2 0 Mtchell rf 3 1 1 0
V.Capra lf 2 0 0 0 Ji-.Bae 2b 1 1 0 0
Ca.Eden lf 2 1 1 0 Marcano 2b 1 1 0 0
Toronto 001 320 300 - 9
Pittsburgh 004 001 020 - 7

E_Bernard (1), Peguero (1), Mitchell (1). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Sosa (1). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Espinal (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Barger (1), Castro (1). SF_Schneider, Lukes, Davis.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi 2 1 0 0 0 5
Thompson 2-3 3 4 4 3 1
Burnette 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Thornton W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jackson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fry H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Eisert 1 2 2 1 2 1
Rees S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Keller 2 1 0 0 0 2
Contreras 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bednar BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1
Garcia L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2
De Jong 1 1 0 0 0 1
Underwood Jr. 1 4 3 2 0 1
Zastryzny 1 1 0 0 0 1
Zamora 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Fry (Smith-Njigba), Hernandez (Davis), Zastryzny (Britton).

WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Will Little; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Robert Nunez;.

T_2:47. A_5398

