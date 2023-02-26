Blue Jays 9, Pirates 7

Toronto Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 9 13 8 Totals 33 7 7 7 C.Bggio 2b 3 1 1 0 On.Cruz ss 3 1 1 0 Schnder 2b 0 0 0 1 Peguero ss 2 0 2 2 Espinal ss 2 2 2 2 R.Cstro 3b 3 1 1 4 D LSnts ss 2 0 1 0 Gnzales 3b 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 1b 2 1 1 2 Santana 1b 2 0 1 0 Horwitz 1b 3 1 1 0 J.Trolo 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho dh 2 0 0 0 McCtchn dh 3 0 0 0 An.Sosa dh 3 0 2 1 H.Davis dh 0 0 0 1 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 1 0 S.Brman c 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 3 0 0 0 A.Brger 3b 3 1 1 1 Andujar lf 2 0 0 0 L.Tlley 3b 1 0 0 0 SmtNjgb lf 1 1 0 0 O.Lopez rf 3 1 1 0 Swinski cf 2 0 0 0 Britton rf 0 0 0 0 C.Young cf 2 0 0 0 N.Lukes cf 1 0 0 1 Con.Joe rf 0 1 0 0 Bernard cf 2 1 2 0 Mtchell rf 3 1 1 0 V.Capra lf 2 0 0 0 Ji-.Bae 2b 1 1 0 0 Ca.Eden lf 2 1 1 0 Marcano 2b 1 1 0 0

Toronto 001 320 300 - 9 Pittsburgh 004 001 020 - 7

E_Bernard (1), Peguero (1), Mitchell (1). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Sosa (1). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Espinal (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Barger (1), Castro (1). SF_Schneider, Lukes, Davis.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Kikuchi 2 1 0 0 0 5 Thompson 2-3 3 4 4 3 1 Burnette 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Thornton W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jackson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fry H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Eisert 1 2 2 1 2 1 Rees S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Pittsburgh Keller 2 1 0 0 0 2 Contreras 1 1 1 1 0 0 Bednar BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1 Garcia L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 De Jong 1 1 0 0 0 1 Underwood Jr. 1 4 3 2 0 1 Zastryzny 1 1 0 0 0 1 Zamora 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Fry (Smith-Njigba), Hernandez (Davis), Zastryzny (Britton).

WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Will Little; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Robert Nunez;.

T_2:47. A_5398