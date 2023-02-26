Blue Jays 9, Pirates 7

|Toronto
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|8
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|C.Bggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schnder 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peguero ss
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Espinal ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|R.Cstro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|D LSnts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzales 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Horwitz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trolo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sosa dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|H.Davis dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Brman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Andujar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Tlley 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|SmtNjgb lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|O.Lopez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Swinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Britton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Con.Joe rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bernard cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Mtchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Capra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ca.Eden lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Marcano 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|320
|300
|-
|9
|Pittsburgh
|004
|001
|020
|-
|7
E_Bernard (1), Peguero (1), Mitchell (1). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Sosa (1). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Espinal (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Barger (1), Castro (1). SF_Schneider, Lukes, Davis.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Kikuchi
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Thompson
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Burnette
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eisert
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Rees S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|Keller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Contreras
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bednar BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Garcia L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|De Jong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Zastryzny
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zamora
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Fry (Smith-Njigba), Hernandez (Davis), Zastryzny (Britton).
WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Will Little; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Robert Nunez;.
T_2:47. A_5398