Athletics 12, Diamondbacks 7

|Arizona
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|Totals
|36
|12
|11
|10
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cstillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Btler rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|A.Thmas cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S.Brown lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ke.Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Blday lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stvnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Tawa cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ma.Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lwlar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Roberts lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Pterson 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|G.Mreno c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ty.Wade 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hager 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Clrke dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|R.Bliss 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bride dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mroglio dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dl stll dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Gelof 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Clement 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Arizona
|110
|020
|300
|-
|7
|Oakland
|002
|162
|01(x)
|-
|12
E_Castillo (1), Lawlar (1), Bliss (1), Allen (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Oakland 12. 2B_Higgins (1), Roberts (1), Butler (1), Peterson (1), Clarke (1), Noda (1). HR_Moreno (1). SB_Carroll (1), Clement (1). CS_Thomas (1). SF_Rivera.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Jameson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biddle BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Olivero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Grammes L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Bain
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Patrick
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Briceno
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Sears
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Fishman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarnok
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Snead W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Biddle (Brown), Grammes (Clarke).
WP_Patrick, Snead.
Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser;.
T_3:06. A_6141