Sábado 25 de Febrero de 2023
Athletics 12, Diamondbacks 7

25 de Febrero de 2023
Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 12 6 Totals 36 12 11 10
Carroll lf 3 1 1 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 1 0 0
Cstillo ss 2 0 0 0 L.Btler rf 2 0 1 2
A.Thmas cf 2 1 1 0 S.Brown lf 1 1 0 0
Higgins c 2 1 2 0 C.Pache cf 3 0 0 0
McCrthy rf 3 0 2 0 C.Thmas lf 1 0 1 1
P.Evans 3b 1 1 0 0 Lureano rf 3 0 1 0
E.Rvera 3b 2 1 1 2 Ke.Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
Mlendez 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Blday lf 2 1 0 0
P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 Stvnson cf 1 0 0 0
Ti.Tawa cf 2 1 1 1 Ma.Pina c 1 0 0 1
J.Lwlar ss 2 0 0 0 Sdrstrm c 3 1 1 0
Roberts lf 2 0 1 2 Pterson 3b 1 1 1 2
G.Mreno c 3 1 1 1 Ty.Wade 2b 0 1 0 0
Cstillo rf 2 0 0 0 D.Grcia dh 2 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Clrke dh 1 2 1 0
R.Bliss 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Bride dh 1 0 0 0
Mroglio dh 3 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 2 1 1 0
Dl stll dh 1 0 0 0 Z.Gelof 2b 2 1 1 1
Clement 3b 1 1 0 0
N.Allen ss 2 0 1 0
K.Smith ss 3 1 2 3
Arizona 110 020 300 - 7
Oakland 002 162 01(x) - 12

E_Castillo (1), Lawlar (1), Bliss (1), Allen (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Oakland 12. 2B_Higgins (1), Roberts (1), Butler (1), Peterson (1), Clarke (1), Noda (1). HR_Moreno (1). SB_Carroll (1), Clement (1). CS_Thomas (1). SF_Rivera.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Jameson 2 1 0 0 1 1
Biddle BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 0
Olivero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clay 1 1 1 0 1 1
Grammes L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 3 5 5 1 0
Bain 1 2 1 1 1 0
Patrick 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Briceno 1 1 1 0 0 1
Oakland
Sears 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Fishman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tarnok 2 1 0 0 1 2
Snead W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 1 0
Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 3 3 3 1 1
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Biddle (Brown), Grammes (Clarke).

WP_Patrick, Snead.

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser;.

T_3:06. A_6141

