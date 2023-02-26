Athletics 12, Diamondbacks 7

Arizona Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 12 6 Totals 36 12 11 10 Carroll lf 3 1 1 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 1 0 0 Cstillo ss 2 0 0 0 L.Btler rf 2 0 1 2 A.Thmas cf 2 1 1 0 S.Brown lf 1 1 0 0 Higgins c 2 1 2 0 C.Pache cf 3 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 3 0 2 0 C.Thmas lf 1 0 1 1 P.Evans 3b 1 1 0 0 Lureano rf 3 0 1 0 E.Rvera 3b 2 1 1 2 Ke.Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Mlendez 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Blday lf 2 1 0 0 P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 Stvnson cf 1 0 0 0 Ti.Tawa cf 2 1 1 1 Ma.Pina c 1 0 0 1 J.Lwlar ss 2 0 0 0 Sdrstrm c 3 1 1 0 Roberts lf 2 0 1 2 Pterson 3b 1 1 1 2 G.Mreno c 3 1 1 1 Ty.Wade 2b 0 1 0 0 Cstillo rf 2 0 0 0 D.Grcia dh 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Clrke dh 1 2 1 0 R.Bliss 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Bride dh 1 0 0 0 Mroglio dh 3 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 2 1 1 0 Dl stll dh 1 0 0 0 Z.Gelof 2b 2 1 1 1 Clement 3b 1 1 0 0 N.Allen ss 2 0 1 0 K.Smith ss 3 1 2 3

Arizona 110 020 300 - 7 Oakland 002 162 01(x) - 12

E_Castillo (1), Lawlar (1), Bliss (1), Allen (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Oakland 12. 2B_Higgins (1), Roberts (1), Butler (1), Peterson (1), Clarke (1), Noda (1). HR_Moreno (1). SB_Carroll (1), Clement (1). CS_Thomas (1). SF_Rivera.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Jameson 2 1 0 0 1 1 Biddle BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 Olivero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clay 1 1 1 0 1 1 Grammes L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 3 5 5 1 0 Bain 1 2 1 1 1 0 Patrick 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 2 Briceno 1 1 1 0 0 1

Oakland Sears 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Fishman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tarnok 2 1 0 0 1 2 Snead W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 1 0 Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 3 3 3 1 1 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Biddle (Brown), Grammes (Clarke).

WP_Patrick, Snead.

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser;.

T_3:06. A_6141