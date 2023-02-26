COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 25 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

Argentine Standings

25 de Febrero de 2023

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lanus 4 4 0 0 9 2 12
Talleres 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
San Lorenzo 5 4 0 1 5 2 12
Huracan 4 3 1 0 9 4 10
Rosario Central 5 3 1 1 6 6 10
Defensa y Justicia 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
River Plate 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
Tigre 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
Newell's 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
Belgrano 5 2 1 2 3 6 7
Argentinos 4 2 0 2 5 3 6
Godoy Cruz 5 2 0 3 2 3 6
Racing Club 4 1 2 1 5 3 5
Velez Sarsfield 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
Instituto AC Cordoba 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
Sarmiento 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
Estudiantes 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
CA Platense 5 1 2 2 8 11 5
Barracas Central 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Gimnasia 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
Independiente 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
Santa Fe 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Atletico Tucuman 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Banfield 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Colon 4 0 1 3 2 6 1
Arsenal 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 4 0 1 3 0 5 1

___

Friday, Feb. 17

Gimnasia 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan 2, Barracas Central 0

Arsenal 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus 3, Rosario Central 0

Tigre 0, River Plate 1

Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 1

Argentinos 3, Belgrano 0

Newell's 2, Banfield 0

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe 1, Colon 1

Boca Juniors 3, CA Platense 1

Talleres 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento 0, San Lorenzo 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Friday, Feb. 24

Belgrano 0, Tigre 2

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1

CA Platense 2, Talleres 4

Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Colon vs. Huracan, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Arsenal, 5:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el "hombre más sexy del mundo" y cambió su destino

Imágenes del primer celular inteligente de Nokia para reparar en casa

Alexandr Lukashenko viajará a China el próximo martes para una visita de Estado

