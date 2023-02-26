AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|51
|31
|10
|8
|2
|72
|158
|134
|Hershey
|51
|32
|12
|5
|2
|71
|152
|129
|Charlotte
|52
|30
|17
|3
|2
|65
|166
|155
|Springfield
|51
|25
|20
|2
|4
|56
|154
|154
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|25
|21
|3
|3
|56
|156
|160
|Hartford
|52
|23
|20
|3
|6
|55
|155
|163
|Bridgeport
|51
|23
|20
|7
|1
|54
|165
|169
|WB/Scranton
|52
|22
|22
|3
|5
|52
|140
|148
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|52
|36
|13
|2
|1
|75
|182
|158
|Utica
|52
|25
|20
|5
|2
|57
|155
|158
|Syracuse
|50
|24
|19
|4
|3
|55
|176
|164
|Rochester
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|158
|163
|Laval
|52
|21
|22
|7
|2
|51
|188
|190
|Cleveland
|51
|22
|23
|4
|2
|50
|164
|193
|Belleville
|52
|21
|26
|4
|1
|47
|165
|196
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|52
|29
|13
|7
|3
|68
|188
|147
|Milwaukee
|51
|30
|16
|3
|2
|65
|174
|146
|Manitoba
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|161
|153
|Rockford
|53
|26
|19
|4
|4
|60
|168
|173
|Iowa
|53
|23
|21
|5
|4
|55
|152
|164
|Grand Rapids
|51
|22
|24
|3
|2
|49
|147
|189
|Chicago
|50
|21
|24
|3
|2
|47
|149
|179
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|36
|13
|3
|0
|75
|192
|135
|Coachella Valley
|48
|33
|9
|4
|2
|72
|174
|126
|Ontario
|51
|30
|18
|2
|1
|63
|165
|142
|Colorado
|51
|29
|17
|4
|1
|63
|150
|136
|Abbotsford
|52
|29
|19
|2
|2
|62
|177
|158
|Bakersfield
|52
|24
|24
|2
|2
|52
|156
|161
|Tucson
|53
|24
|25
|4
|0
|52
|168
|182
|San Jose
|51
|21
|26
|0
|4
|46
|137
|174
|Henderson
|52
|18
|29
|0
|5
|41
|136
|152
|San Diego
|53
|14
|38
|1
|0
|29
|132
|209
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4
Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2
Utica 7, Cleveland 1
Providence 6, Charlotte 5
Rochester 8, Laval 4
Bakersfield 3, Texas 1
Rockford 3, Iowa 1
Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2
Coachella Valley 5, San Diego 2
Ontario 6, San Jose 1
Saturday's Games
Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 3, Laval 2
Belleville 2, WB/Scranton 1
Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2
Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 2
Hartford 4, Syracuse 1
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Rochester 7, Springfield 1
Iowa 2, Rockford 0
Texas 4, Bakersfield 0
Tucson 6, Chicago 2
San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled