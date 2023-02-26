AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 51 31 10 8 2 72 158 134 Hershey 51 32 12 5 2 71 152 129 Charlotte 52 30 17 3 2 65 166 155 Springfield 51 25 20 2 4 56 154 154 Lehigh Valley 52 25 21 3 3 56 156 160 Hartford 52 23 20 3 6 55 155 163 Bridgeport 51 23 20 7 1 54 165 169 WB/Scranton 52 22 22 3 5 52 140 148

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 52 36 13 2 1 75 182 158 Utica 52 25 20 5 2 57 155 158 Syracuse 50 24 19 4 3 55 176 164 Rochester 49 25 20 3 1 54 158 163 Laval 52 21 22 7 2 51 188 190 Cleveland 51 22 23 4 2 50 164 193 Belleville 52 21 26 4 1 47 165 196

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 52 29 13 7 3 68 188 147 Milwaukee 51 30 16 3 2 65 174 146 Manitoba 51 29 16 3 3 64 161 153 Rockford 53 26 19 4 4 60 168 173 Iowa 53 23 21 5 4 55 152 164 Grand Rapids 51 22 24 3 2 49 147 189 Chicago 50 21 24 3 2 47 149 179

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 52 36 13 3 0 75 192 135 Coachella Valley 48 33 9 4 2 72 174 126 Ontario 51 30 18 2 1 63 165 142 Colorado 51 29 17 4 1 63 150 136 Abbotsford 52 29 19 2 2 62 177 158 Bakersfield 52 24 24 2 2 52 156 161 Tucson 53 24 25 4 0 52 168 182 San Jose 51 21 26 0 4 46 137 174 Henderson 52 18 29 0 5 41 136 152 San Diego 53 14 38 1 0 29 132 209

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4

Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 1

Providence 6, Charlotte 5

Rochester 8, Laval 4

Bakersfield 3, Texas 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2

Coachella Valley 5, San Diego 2

Ontario 6, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 3, Laval 2

Belleville 2, WB/Scranton 1

Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 2

Hartford 4, Syracuse 1

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Iowa 2, Rockford 0

Texas 4, Bakersfield 0

Tucson 6, Chicago 2

San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled