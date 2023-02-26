ADVISORY USA-OHIO/TRAIN

Officials brief on train derailment recovery efforts
Start: 26 Feb 2023 21:00 GMT
End: 26 Feb 2023 22:00 GMT
EAST PALESTINE, OHIO – Officials hold a news conference to discuss recovery efforts following the train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people, igniting health concerns in the region.
