Domingo 26 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-OHIO/TRAIN

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 26

26 de Febrero de 2023

Officials brief on train derailment recovery efforts

Start: 26 Feb 2023 21:00 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2023 22:00 GMT

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO – Officials hold a news conference to discuss recovery efforts following the train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people, igniting health concerns in the region.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FEMA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

