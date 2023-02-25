COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 25 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Glance

24 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 44 8 5 93 216 123
Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157
Tampa Bay 57 36 17 4 76 206 169
Buffalo 57 30 23 4 64 213 199
Detroit 57 28 21 8 64 179 181
Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213
Ottawa 57 27 26 4 58 172 183
Montreal 58 25 29 4 54 161 209

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 57 39 10 8 86 196 148
New Jersey 58 38 15 5 81 201 157
N.Y. Rangers 58 33 16 9 75 193 160
N.Y. Islanders 62 30 25 7 67 179 174
Pittsburgh 57 27 21 9 63 182 185
Washington 60 28 26 6 62 178 177
Philadelphia 60 23 27 10 56 161 195
Columbus 58 18 35 5 41 146 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152
Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150
Minnesota 59 32 21 6 70 172 164
Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155
Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169
St. Louis 58 26 28 4 56 178 212
Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205
Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 58 35 18 5 75 190 163
Los Angeles 60 33 19 8 74 203 201
Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 225 196
Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184
Calgary 59 27 20 12 66 192 184
Vancouver 58 23 30 5 51 199 236
San Jose 59 18 30 11 47 176 219
Anaheim 59 18 34 7 43 149 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 2, Columbus 0

New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2

Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Washington 2

Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Vegas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Nashville 6, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Ottawa 0

Toronto 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Florida 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

