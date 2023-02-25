NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|57
|44
|8
|5
|93
|216
|123
|24-2-3
|20-6-2
|10-4-3
|m-Carolina
|57
|39
|10
|8
|86
|196
|148
|21-6-2
|18-4-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|58
|38
|15
|5
|81
|201
|157
|17-11-2
|21-4-3
|11-5-2
|a-Toronto
|59
|36
|15
|8
|80
|202
|157
|23-6-4
|13-9-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|57
|36
|17
|4
|76
|206
|169
|22-4-3
|14-13-1
|9-6-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|58
|33
|16
|9
|75
|193
|160
|16-10-4
|17-6-5
|7-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|174
|18-11-3
|12-14-4
|12-5-1
|Buffalo
|57
|30
|23
|4
|64
|213
|199
|11-15-2
|19-8-2
|8-9-1
|Detroit
|57
|28
|21
|8
|64
|179
|181
|15-11-3
|13-10-5
|6-8-2
|Florida
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|210
|213
|16-9-3
|13-17-3
|10-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|57
|27
|21
|9
|63
|182
|185
|15-9-4
|12-12-5
|5-7-4
|Washington
|60
|28
|26
|6
|62
|178
|177
|14-13-3
|14-13-3
|9-6-1
|Ottawa
|57
|27
|26
|4
|58
|172
|183
|16-12-2
|11-14-2
|9-6-0
|Philadelphia
|60
|23
|27
|10
|56
|161
|195
|11-15-3
|12-12-7
|6-8-4
|Montreal
|58
|25
|29
|4
|54
|161
|209
|14-14-1
|11-15-3
|4-11-1
|Columbus
|58
|18
|35
|5
|41
|146
|214
|12-18-2
|6-17-3
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|190
|163
|18-13-0
|17-5-5
|8-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|60
|33
|19
|8
|74
|203
|201
|17-9-2
|16-10-6
|10-4-2
|c-Dallas
|58
|30
|16
|12
|72
|188
|152
|15-8-7
|15-8-5
|10-3-4
|p-Edmonton
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|225
|196
|14-11-5
|18-8-3
|10-6-0
|c-Winnipeg
|58
|35
|22
|1
|71
|182
|150
|20-8-0
|15-14-1
|14-4-0
|Seattle
|58
|32
|20
|6
|70
|202
|184
|15-11-3
|17-9-3
|9-7-2
|c-Minnesota
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|172
|164
|19-10-2
|13-11-4
|10-7-0
|Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|14-9-4
|17-10-1
|11-4-1
|Calgary
|59
|27
|20
|12
|66
|192
|184
|15-11-2
|12-9-10
|9-3-3
|Nashville
|56
|28
|22
|6
|62
|163
|169
|16-10-3
|12-12-3
|5-8-3
|St. Louis
|58
|26
|28
|4
|56
|178
|212
|13-13-3
|13-15-1
|7-10-1
|Vancouver
|58
|23
|30
|5
|51
|199
|236
|11-15-1
|12-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|58
|20
|29
|9
|49
|158
|205
|13-9-2
|7-20-7
|4-6-4
|San Jose
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|176
|219
|6-15-7
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Chicago
|57
|20
|32
|5
|45
|143
|206
|12-16-3
|8-16-2
|5-10-1
|Anaheim
|59
|18
|34
|7
|43
|149
|248
|9-16-1
|9-18-6
|6-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 2, Columbus 0
New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2
Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT
Anaheim 4, Washington 2
Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Vegas 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Nashville 6, San Jose 2
Friday's Games
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 2
Carolina 4, Ottawa 0
Toronto 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Florida 1
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.