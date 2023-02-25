NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 57 44 8 5 93 216 123 24-2-3 20-6-2 10-4-3 m-Carolina 57 39 10 8 86 196 148 21-6-2 18-4-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 58 38 15 5 81 201 157 17-11-2 21-4-3 11-5-2 a-Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157 23-6-4 13-9-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 57 36 17 4 76 206 169 22-4-3 14-13-1 9-6-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 58 33 16 9 75 193 160 16-10-4 17-6-5 7-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 62 30 25 7 67 179 174 18-11-3 12-14-4 12-5-1 Buffalo 57 30 23 4 64 213 199 11-15-2 19-8-2 8-9-1 Detroit 57 28 21 8 64 179 181 15-11-3 13-10-5 6-8-2 Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213 16-9-3 13-17-3 10-4-2 Pittsburgh 57 27 21 9 63 182 185 15-9-4 12-12-5 5-7-4 Washington 60 28 26 6 62 178 177 14-13-3 14-13-3 9-6-1 Ottawa 57 27 26 4 58 172 183 16-12-2 11-14-2 9-6-0 Philadelphia 60 23 27 10 56 161 195 11-15-3 12-12-7 6-8-4 Montreal 58 25 29 4 54 161 209 14-14-1 11-15-3 4-11-1 Columbus 58 18 35 5 41 146 214 12-18-2 6-17-3 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 58 35 18 5 75 190 163 18-13-0 17-5-5 8-7-2 p-Los Angeles 60 33 19 8 74 203 201 17-9-2 16-10-6 10-4-2 c-Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152 15-8-7 15-8-5 10-3-4 p-Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 225 196 14-11-5 18-8-3 10-6-0 c-Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150 20-8-0 15-14-1 14-4-0 Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184 15-11-3 17-9-3 9-7-2 c-Minnesota 59 32 21 6 70 172 164 19-10-2 13-11-4 10-7-0 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 14-9-4 17-10-1 11-4-1 Calgary 59 27 20 12 66 192 184 15-11-2 12-9-10 9-3-3 Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169 16-10-3 12-12-3 5-8-3 St. Louis 58 26 28 4 56 178 212 13-13-3 13-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 58 23 30 5 51 199 236 11-15-1 12-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 13-9-2 7-20-7 4-6-4 San Jose 59 18 30 11 47 176 219 6-15-7 12-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206 12-16-3 8-16-2 5-10-1 Anaheim 59 18 34 7 43 149 248 9-16-1 9-18-6 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 2, Columbus 0

New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2

Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Washington 2

Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Vegas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Nashville 6, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Ottawa 0

Toronto 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Florida 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.