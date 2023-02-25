English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 0, Fulham 1
Chelsea 0, Southampton 1
Everton 1, Leeds 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1
Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2
Sunday's Matches
Man United 3, Leicester 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Friday's Match
Fulham 1, Wolverhampton 1
Saturday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton 0, Aston Villa 2
Leeds 1, Southampton 0
Leicester 0, Arsenal 1
West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0
Bournemouth 1, Man City 4
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Wednesday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Cardiff 1, Reading 0
Saturday's Matches
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 1, Swansea 0
Blackpool 1, Stoke 0
Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Preston 0
Luton Town 0, Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1
Wigan 0, Norwich 0
Monday's Match
Watford 3, West Brom 2
Tuesday's Matches
Rotherham 2, Sunderland 1
Norwich 3, Birmingham 1
Swansea 1, Stoke 3
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Burnley 1
Saturday's Matches
Coventry 2, Sunderland 1
Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0
Norwich 2, Cardiff 0
Preston 2, Wigan 1
QPR 1, Blackburn 3
Reading 3, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Millwall 1
West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0
Monday's Match
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2
Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4
Derby 2, Charlton 0
Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3
Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Port Vale 1, Exeter 0
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
Tuesday's Matches
Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0
Saturday's Matches
Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3
Barnsley 4, Derby 1
Bolton 2, Port Vale 1
Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0
Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1
Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2
Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0
Tuesday's Matches
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Morecambe vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Hartlepool 2
Bradford 0, Barrow 1
Carlisle 1, Colchester 0
Harrogate Town 2, Crewe 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 0, Gillingham 2
Salford 1, Swindon 2
Stockport County 2, Stevenage 0
Sutton United 2, Doncaster 0
Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 2
Walsall 1, Newport County 1
Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale 1, Stockport County 2
Walsall 0, Crewe 0
Hartlepool 0, Newport County 1
Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Stockport County 0
Colchester 0, Northampton 1
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Doncaster 0, Bradford 1
Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5
Newport County 0, Sutton United 2
Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1
Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0
Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Wrexham 4
Altrincham 3, Woking 1
Bromley 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
Eastleigh 1, Maidenhead United 0
Oldham 2, Maidstone United FC 0
Scunthorpe 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 0
Southend 1, Gateshead FC 0
Torquay United 2, Barnet 1
Wealdstone 3, York City FC 1
Yeovil 1, Notts County 4
Boreham Wood 1, Halifax Town 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet 2, Altrincham 4
Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot 1
Dorking Wanderers 3, Torquay United 2
Halifax Town 1, Solihull Moors 1
Gateshead FC 2, Oldham 1
Maidenhead United 2, Yeovil 0
Maidstone United FC 1, Eastleigh 3
Notts County 4, Southend 0
Woking 2, Bromley 1
Wrexham 2, Scunthorpe 0
York City FC 1, Boreham Wood 1
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 4, Solihull Moors 1
Barnet 4, Aldershot 1
Boreham Wood 2, Scunthorpe 0
Chesterfield 0, Oldham 1
Eastleigh 0, Bromley 0
Halifax Town 0, Maidenhead United 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Gateshead FC 1
Torquay United 1, Southend 2
Woking 1, Wealdstone 1
Wrexham 3, Dorking Wanderers 1
York City FC 2, Yeovil 1
Notts County 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Southend vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wrexham, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bromley vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.