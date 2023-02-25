AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 51 31 10 8 2 72 158 134 Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126 Charlotte 51 29 17 3 2 63 161 153 Springfield 50 25 19 2 4 56 153 147 Lehigh Valley 51 25 21 3 2 55 153 156 Bridgeport 50 23 19 7 1 54 163 164 Hartford 51 22 20 3 6 53 151 162 WB/Scranton 51 22 22 2 5 51 139 146

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 51 35 13 2 1 73 179 156 Utica 52 25 20 5 2 57 155 158 Syracuse 49 24 18 4 3 55 175 160 Rochester 48 24 20 3 1 52 151 162 Laval 51 21 21 7 2 51 186 187 Cleveland 50 22 22 4 2 50 162 187 Belleville 51 20 26 4 1 45 163 195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 50 28 12 7 3 66 183 144 Milwaukee 50 30 16 2 2 64 171 142 Manitoba 50 28 16 3 3 62 157 150 Rockford 51 25 18 4 4 58 165 170 Iowa 51 22 20 5 4 53 149 161 Grand Rapids 49 21 24 2 2 46 137 182 Chicago 48 20 23 3 2 45 142 169

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 52 36 13 3 0 75 192 135 Coachella Valley 47 32 9 4 2 70 169 124 Abbotsford 51 29 18 2 2 62 175 154 Ontario 50 29 18 2 1 61 159 141 Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134 Bakersfield 50 23 23 2 2 50 153 156 Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180 San Jose 50 21 25 0 4 46 136 168 Henderson 52 18 29 0 5 41 136 152 San Diego 52 14 37 1 0 29 130 204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Belleville 1

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Henderson 5, Calgary 2

Friday's Games

Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 1

Providence 6, Charlotte 5

Rochester 8, Laval 4

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.