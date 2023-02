ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY -- INTERRUPTIBLE

View of the Maidan Sq on anniversary of Russian invasion

Start: 25 Feb 2023 03:13 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE SIGNAL COULD BE INTERRUPTED ON THE DAY IF THERE ARE ANY AIR RAID SIRENS

==

KYIV, UKRAINE - View of the Maidan, Kyiv’s Independence Square on the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com