COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 25 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY INDIA-GERMANY/SCHOLZ-MODI

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 25

25 de Febrero de 2023

Olaf Scholz and Narendra Modi jointly newser in New Delhi

Start: 25 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witness signing of agreements and jointly address media in New Delhi.

SCHEDULE:

0735GMT - Exchange of Agreements and press statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use India

DIGITAL: No use India

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL GERMAN AND HINDI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

Por primera vez la gala de los Latin Grammys 2023 se realizará fuera de EEUU

La familia de Bruce Willis dio detalles de cómo vive tras el diagnóstico de demencia frontotemporal

TENDENCIAS

Epilepsia refractaria: un informe sumó evidencia científica sobre los beneficios del cannabidiol

Epilepsia refractaria: un informe sumó evidencia científica sobre los beneficios del cannabidiol

Comienzan las clases, vuelven las viandas: ideas para que los chicos coman variado y saludable

5 claves para mantener la hidratación en las carreras de trail

El auto fantástico: 7 insólitos y futuristas tableros de los 80 que jamás llegaron a los usuarios

Cuáles son las razones de los brotes de gripe aviar que avanzan en Sudamérica

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Guerra en Ucrania, Año 2: Rusia se acerca a China y Kiev depende de Estados Unidos

Guerra en Ucrania, Año 2: Rusia se acerca a China y Kiev depende de Estados Unidos

Por qué Putin nunca será enjuiciado en La Haya aunque sus crímenes pueden no quedar impunes

Narcos, corruptos y la hija de un genocida se inscribieron como candidatos para las elecciones de Guatemala

Los refugiados que añoran los sótanos llenos de champagne de Bakhmut y juegan a la guerra en el celular

Al menos 54 personas fueron detenidas por la Policía rusa por manifestar su rechazo a la invasión en Ucrania