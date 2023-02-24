NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|56
|43
|8
|5
|91
|210
|118
|Toronto
|58
|35
|15
|8
|78
|200
|156
|Tampa Bay
|57
|36
|17
|4
|76
|206
|169
|Detroit
|57
|28
|21
|8
|64
|179
|181
|Florida
|60
|29
|25
|6
|64
|209
|210
|Buffalo
|56
|29
|23
|4
|62
|210
|198
|Ottawa
|56
|27
|25
|4
|58
|172
|179
|Montreal
|57
|24
|29
|4
|52
|156
|207
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|38
|10
|8
|84
|192
|148
|New Jersey
|58
|38
|15
|5
|81
|201
|157
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|33
|16
|9
|75
|193
|160
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|177
|171
|Pittsburgh
|57
|27
|21
|9
|63
|182
|185
|Washington
|60
|28
|26
|6
|62
|178
|177
|Philadelphia
|59
|23
|26
|10
|56
|159
|190
|Columbus
|58
|18
|35
|5
|41
|146
|214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|58
|30
|16
|12
|72
|188
|152
|Winnipeg
|58
|35
|22
|1
|71
|182
|150
|Minnesota
|58
|32
|21
|5
|69
|171
|162
|Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|Nashville
|55
|27
|22
|6
|60
|157
|167
|St. Louis
|57
|26
|28
|3
|55
|176
|209
|Arizona
|58
|20
|29
|9
|49
|158
|205
|Chicago
|57
|20
|32
|5
|45
|143
|206
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|186
|160
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|225
|196
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|200
|199
|Seattle
|57
|32
|19
|6
|70
|197
|178
|Calgary
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|189
|180
|Vancouver
|57
|22
|30
|5
|49
|196
|234
|San Jose
|58
|18
|29
|11
|47
|174
|213
|Anaheim
|59
|18
|34
|7
|43
|149
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 6, Arizona 3
Chicago 4, Dallas 3
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 2, Columbus 0
New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2
Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT
Anaheim 4, Washington 2
Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.