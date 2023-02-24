NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 24-2-3 19-6-2 10-4-3 m-Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 20-6-2 18-4-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 58 38 15 5 81 201 157 17-11-2 21-4-3 11-5-2 a-Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 22-6-4 13-9-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 57 36 17 4 76 206 169 22-4-3 14-13-1 9-6-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 58 33 16 9 75 193 160 16-10-4 17-6-5 7-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 61 30 24 7 67 177 171 18-10-3 12-14-4 12-5-1 Detroit 57 28 21 8 64 179 181 15-11-3 13-10-5 6-8-2 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 16-8-3 13-17-3 10-3-2 Pittsburgh 57 27 21 9 63 182 185 15-9-4 12-12-5 5-7-4 Buffalo 56 29 23 4 62 210 198 11-15-2 18-8-2 7-9-1 Washington 60 28 26 6 62 178 177 14-13-3 14-13-3 9-6-1 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 16-12-2 11-13-2 9-6-0 Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190 11-14-3 12-12-7 6-8-4 Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207 14-14-1 10-15-3 4-11-1 Columbus 58 18 35 5 41 146 214 12-18-2 6-17-3 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 57 34 18 5 73 186 160 17-13-0 17-5-5 7-7-2 c-Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152 15-8-7 15-8-5 10-3-4 p-Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 225 196 14-11-5 18-8-3 10-6-0 p-Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 200 199 17-9-2 15-10-6 10-4-2 c-Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150 20-8-0 15-14-1 14-4-0 Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 15-10-3 17-9-3 9-7-2 c-Minnesota 58 32 21 5 69 171 162 19-10-2 13-11-3 10-7-0 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 14-9-4 17-10-1 11-4-1 Calgary 58 27 20 11 65 189 180 15-11-2 12-9-9 9-3-2 Nashville 55 27 22 6 60 157 167 16-10-3 11-12-3 5-8-3 St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 13-13-2 13-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 57 22 30 5 49 196 234 11-15-1 11-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 13-9-2 7-20-7 4-6-4 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 6-14-7 12-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206 12-16-3 8-16-2 5-10-1 Anaheim 59 18 34 7 43 149 248 9-16-1 9-18-6 6-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 6, Arizona 3

Chicago 4, Dallas 3

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 2, Columbus 0

New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2

Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Washington 2

Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.