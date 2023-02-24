COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

23 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118
m-Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148
m-New Jersey 58 38 15 5 81 201 157
a-Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156
a-Tampa Bay 57 36 17 4 76 206 169
m-N.Y. Rangers 58 33 16 9 75 193 160
N.Y. Islanders 61 30 24 7 67 177 171
Detroit 57 28 21 8 64 179 181
Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210
Pittsburgh 57 27 21 9 63 182 185
Buffalo 56 29 23 4 62 210 198
Washington 60 28 26 6 62 178 177
Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179
Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190
Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207
Columbus 58 18 35 5 41 146 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 57 34 18 5 73 186 160
c-Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152
p-Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 225 196
p-Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 200 199
c-Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150
Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178
c-Minnesota 58 32 21 5 69 171 162
Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155
Calgary 58 27 20 11 65 189 180
Nashville 55 27 22 6 60 157 167
St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209
Vancouver 57 22 30 5 49 196 234
Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205
San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213
Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206
Anaheim 59 18 34 7 43 149 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 6, Arizona 3

Chicago 4, Dallas 3

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 2, Columbus 0

New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2

Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Washington 2

Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

