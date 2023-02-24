THROUGH FEBRUARY 23
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|66
|1.88
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|26
|1505
|53
|2.11
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2515
|94
|2.24
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|24
|1280
|50
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|84
|2.37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2615
|104
|2.39
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2532
|101
|2.39
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|68
|2.40
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1108
|45
|2.44
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|20
|1179
|48
|2.44
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|15
|844
|35
|2.49
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|23
|1248
|52
|2.50
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2480
|107
|2.59
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|43
|2580
|112
|2.60
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|99
|2.68
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|2.70
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|25
|1374
|62
|2.71
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|106
|2.72
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|29
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|43
|2580
|27
|14
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2615
|26
|17
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2480
|25
|9
|7
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|25
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2515
|23
|8
|9
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|42
|2442
|23
|13
|5
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|23
|12
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|38
|2177
|23
|10
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|43
|2551
|22
|16
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|45
|2601
|21
|20
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2532
|20
|17
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|20
|7
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|37
|2056
|17
|15
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|35
|1991
|17
|13
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|30
|1697
|17
|8
|4
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|25
|1408
|17
|4
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|43
|2453
|16
|18
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|16
|18
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1681
|16
|7
|5
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|66
|986
|.937
|29
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|26
|1505
|53
|685
|.928
|15
|8
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2615
|104
|1290
|.925
|26
|17
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2532
|101
|1239
|.925
|20
|17
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2515
|94
|1153
|.925
|23
|8
|9
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|106
|1172
|.917
|23
|12
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1681
|79
|867
|.916
|16
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|43
|2580
|112
|1219
|.916
|27
|14
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|43
|2551
|120
|1304
|.916
|22
|16
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|24
|1280
|50
|542
|.916
|14
|4
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|68
|732
|.915
|20
|7
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|19
|1094
|51
|547
|.915
|8
|7
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|84
|884
|.913
|25
|6
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|32
|1848
|89
|934
|.913
|15
|11
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|99
|1036
|.913
|16
|18
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|27
|1491
|77
|802
|.912
|10
|11
|3
|Connor Ingram
|Nashville
|20
|1157
|61
|632
|.912
|5
|11
|4
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2532
|5
|20
|17
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|5
|16
|18
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2515
|4
|23
|8
|9
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2615
|3
|26
|17
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|42
|2442
|3
|23
|13
|5
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|40
|2342
|3
|15
|18
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|38
|2177
|3
|23
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|3
|20
|7
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|45
|2601
|2
|21
|20
|4
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|2
|23
|12
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|38
|2126
|2
|25
|6
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|2
|29
|4
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|35
|1991
|2
|17
|13
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|30
|1805
|2
|9
|15
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|24
|1280
|2
|14
|4
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|20
|1179
|2
|14
|2
|3