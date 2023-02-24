ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Berliners protest for peace negotiations

Start: 25 Feb 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2023 14:00 GMT

BERLIN - Various politicians have called for a protest at Berlins Brandenburg Gate to promote peace negotations between Russia and the Ukraine. Among the organizers are left wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht and female-activist Alice Schwarzer.

