ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-USA

Ukrainian community rally at Lincoln Memorial to mark one-year anniversary of the war

Start: 25 Feb 2023 18:45 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2023 19:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Members of the Ukrainian community in Washington hold a mass rally at the Lincoln Memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Afterward, the crowd will march to the White House and the residence of Russia's ambassador to the United States.

SCHEDULE:

1900 GMT - Start of rally at Lincoln Memorial

2130 GMT - March toward the White House

TBA GMT - March toward residence of Russian ambassador

