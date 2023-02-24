ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-USA

Ukrainian community rally at Lincoln Memorial to mark one-year anniversary of the war
WASHINGTON DC - Members of the Ukrainian community in Washington hold a mass rally at the Lincoln Memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Afterward, the crowd will march to the White House and the residence of Russia's ambassador to the United States.
SCHEDULE:
1900 GMT - Start of rally at Lincoln Memorial
2130 GMT - March toward the White House
TBA GMT - March toward residence of Russian ambassador
