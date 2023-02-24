ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SOYUZ-DOCKING

Russian Soyuz replacement spacecraft docks with space station

IN SPACE - Uncrewed Soyuz MS-23 replacement spacecraft docks at the International Space Station (ISS). It will replace Soyuz MS-22 which was meant to bring home Roscosmos' Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitriy Petelin, and NASA's Francisco Rubio - but was damaged by a meteorite.

